Trump Signs Resolutions Ending California’s Zero-Emissions Mandates

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a series of joint resolutions under the Congressional Review Act that effectively dismantle California’s authority to enforce strict truck and automotive emissions policies.

These resolutions reverse the Biden administration’s approval of California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which required 75% of Class 8 trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

Additional Emission Rules Halted

Another resolution blocks California’s low-nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions rule for heavy-duty trucks. This rule aimed to reduce heavy-duty truck NOx emissions by 90% and overhaul engine testing procedures.

Furthermore, Trump’s actions rescind the Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver allowing California and several other states to ban sales of gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035—a move welcomed by the automotive industry.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, praised the move, calling it a repeal of “unrealistic” EV sales mandates that would have harmed the auto industry.

Bozzella said, “Customers want a range of choices, including efficient gas-powered, battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles—not government mandates.”

Meanwhile, trucking associations such as the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), the American Trucking Associations, and the Washington Trucking Associations applauded the rollback, citing concerns over the feasibility of electric trucks and infrastructure.

California’s Response and Legal Challenge

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the federal actions as illegal and vowed to sue to protect the state’s zero-emission vehicle goals.

On the same day, Newsom signed an executive order mandating that 100% of new vehicle sales in California be zero-emission by 2035 for cars, pickup trucks, and drayage trucks, and by 2045 for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Trump emphasized that under the Congressional Review Act, the EPA cannot approve any future waivers that are “substantially the same” as those disapproved, effectively ending California’s ability to impose similar standards nationwide.

He framed the move as a defense of federalism and opposition to the spread of California’s policies across the country.

What The Author Thinks While California’s zero-emission mandates aim to tackle climate change and improve air quality, this federal rollback highlights the tension between ambitious environmental goals and practical implementation challenges. The trucking industry’s concerns about cost and infrastructure are valid and need addressing. At the same time, halting progress risks delaying critical steps toward cleaner air and sustainable transportation. The path forward should balance achievable standards with support for innovation and infrastructure development to ensure a just transition for all stakeholders.

Featured image credit: Uslike via GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.