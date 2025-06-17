UNLIMEAT Launches “bbang,” a Korean-Inspired Dessert Brand, in the U.S.

UNLIMEAT, a leading innovator in plant-based Korean cuisine, is expanding its footprint in the U.S. by launching a new dessert brand called bbang. Known for its signature plant-based meats and convenient Korean-style meals, UNLIMEAT has rapidly grown its presence in over 3,000 major U.S. retailers, including Albertsons, Kroger, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

The introduction of bbang comes as part of a strategic expansion into the Korean bakery and snack category, a sector seeing rapid growth fueled by the rising popularity of K-food and Korean culture. UNLIMEAT plans to leverage its dedicated plant-based manufacturing facility to develop and expand its dessert lineup in response to growing consumer demand.

According to recent NielsenIQ data, Korean bakery and snack sales in the U.S. have surged 64% over the past three years. Interest in Korean food is accelerating thanks to the mainstream popularity of K-content and K-pop, with Google Trends showing a 300% increase in U.S. searches for terms like “Korean bakery” and “Korean bread” over the same period.

The name bbang is derived from the Korean word for bread and reflects the broad definition of baked goods in Korean culture, which spans from savory to sweet pastries. Building on the success of its gluten-free mochi cakes, which are currently sold in over 300 Giant Foods stores, UNLIMEAT is launching two new products under the bbang brand: Oat Cream Buns and Hotteok.

The Oat Cream Bun is a vegan twist on the viral milk cream bun trend popular on social media. With a soft, chewy texture and a rich oat milk cream filling, it delivers the kind of visually appealing, indulgent experience that resonates with Gen Z consumers. The Hotteok, a traditional Korean street dessert, features a blend of almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and sunflower seeds for a deep, nutty flavor and satisfying texture. Both products can be enjoyed warm with simple microwave or stovetop preparation, offering a bakery-fresh experience at home.

Jei Oh, Brand Director at UNLIMEAT, shared that the company also plans to expand the bbang brand beyond frozen desserts, with shelf-stable snack products like bagel chips currently in development. “Gen Z consumers are open to exploring global food trends,” she said. “With bbang, we aim to introduce more of Korea’s unique and creative dessert culture to the U.S. market and pave the way for the next wave of K-food.”