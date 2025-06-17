Google Trials Audio Overviews for Search Queries

Google announced on Friday that it is experimenting with Audio Overviews for select Search queries. This feature was first introduced in NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered note-taking and research assistant.

What Are Audio Overviews

Powered by Google’s latest Gemini AI models, Audio Overviews provide users with an alternative way to absorb information. The feature offers a hands-free experience, allowing users to listen to summaries while multitasking or simply preferring an audio format.

Google explained in a blog post that Audio Overviews help users get “a lay of the land” by delivering concise spoken summaries.

Starting today, Audio Overviews are available through Google Labs, the company’s experimental program. When Google detects that an Audio Overview might enhance the search experience, users will see an option to generate a short audio summary.

Once generated, an audio player appears with play/pause controls, volume adjustment, and playback speed settings. The player also displays links to the sources of information, allowing users to explore topics in greater detail after listening.

Users can rate each Audio Overview with a thumbs up or down, as well as provide feedback on the overall experiment within Labs.

Audio Overviews in NotebookLM and Gemini

In NotebookLM, users can create AI-generated podcasts with virtual hosts based on documents they upload, such as course materials or legal briefs. Google expanded Audio Overviews to its Gemini AI model back in March.

Audio Overviews in Search build on Google’s AI Overviews, text-based summaries already offered for some queries. This new format targets auditory learners and those seeking more accessible information delivery methods.

This announcement comes shortly after a report revealed that Google’s AI Overviews and other AI tools have contributed to declining traffic for news publishers, raising concerns about the broader effects of AI-powered summaries on content consumption.

Author’s Opinion Audio Overviews represent a valuable innovation for making information more accessible and convenient, especially for users who prefer listening over reading. However, the growing reliance on AI-generated summaries may further impact news publishers’ traffic and revenue. It’s important for platforms like Google to balance user experience with supporting original content creators. Transparency about sources and encouraging deeper engagement with full articles will be key to maintaining a healthy information ecosystem.

