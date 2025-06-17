New Tree’s Desugared Juice Revolutionizes Fruit Nutrition: Full Nutritional Value with Zero Sugar and No Guilt

New Tree Fruit Company, a Michigan-based food technology innovator, announced the launch of a breakthrough De-Sugared™ Juice product that delivers the full nutrition and flavor of real fruit—without any sugar.

At a time when terms like “no added sugar” often mislead consumers into believing a product is healthy, New Tree sets the record straight. Its proprietary De-Sugaring™ technology eliminates 100% of natural sugar while retaining essential nutrients, fiber, color, and taste—unlocking clean-label potential across a vast range of categories including beverages, smoothies, jams, purées, yogurts, dairy, gummies, nutraceuticals, jellies, and more. The result provides brand and product developers a powerful tool to meet growing consumer demand for cleaner, healthier options without sugar.

“Our De-Sugared™ technology was ahead of its time when we created it,” said Luc Hobson, Co-Founder of NewTree Fruit Company. “Now the market is finally catching up. Consumers aren’t falling for half-measures or sugar-coated claims anymore—they want true innovation that puts health first. Brands that listen and act now will be the ones leading tomorrow.” They are now demanding healthier food and beverages amid a landscape in which brands and companies are falling short of consumer expectations. This demand will drive real innovation across all categories.”

New York-based InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC), a leading global advisory and investment firm and long-time investor in New Tree, sees this as a category-defining opportunity. “Too many products hide behind clever labeling,” said Stephen F. Horgan, Partner at IBC. “De-Sugared™ Juice isn’t just a better-for-you option—it’s a bold leap forward. It preserves all the goodness of fruit while removing what consumers don’t want. That’s not just innovation; that’s transformation.” “De-Sugared™ Juice sets a new bar. We’re not masking sugar—we’re eliminating it. That’s meaningful innovation for today’s wellness economy and those seeking a healthy lifestyle and longevity.”

To deliver this innovation to the market, NewTree is partnering with Waco, Texas-based Elevate Manufacturing, a leader in clean-label, portion-controlled contract manufacturing. The initial offering includes 30ML and 50ML single-serve options, ideal for brand sampling, DTC, E-commerce, retail, on-the-go nutrition, school programs, and workplace wellness. Each portable will deliver a full serving of real fruit with zero sugar and is low calorie.

Among the occasions this solution is tailored for:

Brand and product sampling and promotional campaigns

Health-conscious consumers and families

E-commerce and DTC

Snacking at school, work or post work out

Functional nutrition and wellness regimens

Healthy daytime supplements

Convenient travel friendly formats

Product development, B2B partnerships, and private label opportunities are available immediately.

