Google Reportedly Set to End Partnership with Scale AI

ByHilary Ong

Jun 17, 2025

Meta’s significant investment in Scale AI appears to be causing some of the startup’s customers to reconsider their relationships. Reuters reports that Google, which had planned to pay Scale AI $200 million this year, is now discussing alternatives with competitors and planning to reduce its engagement.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to scale back its partnership as well. OpenAI, which was said to have made a similar decision months ago, maintains that it will continue working with Scale AI alongside other vendors, according to its CFO.

Scale AI’s Customer Base

Scale AI’s clients include self-driving car companies, the U.S. government, and notably, generative AI firms seeking specialized labor to annotate data for model training.

While Google declined to comment on the report, a Scale AI spokesperson confirmed the company’s business remains strong and reaffirmed its commitment to operating independently and safeguarding customer data.

Meta has reportedly invested $14.3 billion for a 49% stake in Scale AI. As part of the deal, Scale AI’s CEO Alexandr Wang joined Meta to lead efforts focused on developing “superintelligence.”

Author’s Opinion

Meta’s massive investment in Scale AI highlights how critical data annotation and labeling are for AI development. However, this move has unsettled other major players like Google and Microsoft, who may seek to diversify their vendors to avoid dependency or perceived conflicts of interest. The AI ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and companies are navigating complex partnerships amid fierce competition. For Scale AI, maintaining trust and demonstrating neutrality will be key to sustaining growth despite shifting customer allegiances.

Featured image credit: Heute

Hilary Ong

