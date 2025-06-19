Zelenskyy Plans to Discuss Ukraine Weapons Purchase with Trump at G7 Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to urge President Donald Trump to approve additional arms purchases from the United States during their meeting at the G7 summit in Canada this week.

Ukrainian officials have indicated ongoing discussions with the U.S. regarding acquisitions of air defense systems and other military equipment funded through aid approved under the Biden administration.

Speaking during a press conference in Austria, Zelenskyy said, “One of the questions that I will discuss with President Trump during the meeting is the defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy.”

The two leaders are set to meet on June 17 to discuss Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine. The G7 summit, held in the remote Canadian Rockies, brings together heads of state from the world’s leading economies.

Their last encounter was in late April during Pope Francis’ funeral, where they held conciliatory talks following a tense exchange earlier this year at the White House.

Trump’s Busy Diplomatic Schedule

President Trump is managing complex trade negotiations and multiple global conflicts during the summit, which marks the first of two major international meetings this month. The next will be a NATO summit in The Hague.

On June 14, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour, aiming to revive nuclear deal talks with Iran, which had stalled after Israeli strikes on Iranian uranium enrichment sites. Trump said on social media, “He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”

Other Bilateral Meetings at the Summit

Zelenskyy is among a select group of foreign leaders scheduled for one-on-one discussions with Trump this week. The president met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on June 16 and spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz early in the summit.

The White House also confirmed planned meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Mexico, along with other non-G7 countries, was invited to participate. This will be their first meeting with Trump since he took office.

Russia was expelled from the group in 2014 after annexing Crimea, transforming the G8 into the G7. Trump has repeatedly advocated for Russia’s return, arguing that excluding Russia complicates diplomacy and may have contributed to the Ukraine conflict.

During his meeting with Carney, Trump called Russia’s exclusion a “big mistake” and suggested that ongoing dialogue with Putin could have prevented war. “You spend so much time talking about Russia, and he’s no longer at the table,” Trump said. “So it makes life more complicated.”

Author’s Opinion Zelenskyy’s request for more arms underscores Ukraine’s urgent need amid ongoing conflict, but it also places Trump in a delicate position balancing support for an ally with broader diplomatic priorities. While military aid may strengthen Ukraine’s defense, it risks escalating tensions with Russia and complicating efforts toward negotiation. The challenge for Trump will be managing these competing demands while projecting leadership on the global stage.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.