TikTok Introduces New AI Tools for Advertisers, Featuring AI Avatars in Video Ads

TikTok is enhancing its growing collection of generative AI tools designed to help advertisers create engaging content more efficiently.

On Monday, the platform introduced new capabilities including image-to-video and text-to-video generation, alongside a Showcase Products feature that allows digital avatars to display or wear advertised products.

These AI-powered tools reflect a wider industry shift where generative AI models enable fast and cost-effective production of video ads from simple prompts. Other tech giants like Meta are also investing heavily in automating ad creation using AI, with plans to fully implement this by 2026.

What’s New in TikTok Symphony

These features are part of TikTok Symphony, an existing suite of AI advertising tools. Earlier releases included AI-generated avatars, a virtual assistant to identify trends and draft scripts, and AI voice dubbing.

Now, advertisers can upload images or enter text prompts to instantly create video clips featuring AI avatars, making video ad production faster and more accessible.

The new Showcase Products feature enhances avatars’ capabilities, letting them hold products, model clothing, or display apps on phones. TikTok plans to make these features available globally in the coming weeks through its TikTok Symphony Creative Studio.

What The Author Thinks While TikTok’s AI tools promise incredible efficiency and creativity gains for advertisers, there’s a risk that the flood of AI-generated content could lead to fatigue among users craving genuine connections. Striking a balance between automation and authenticity will be key to sustaining engagement. Advertisers should remember that tools are only as good as the ideas and strategy behind them.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.