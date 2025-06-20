DMR News

US Court Rejects Apple’s Motion to Dismiss iCloud Antitrust Case

Jun 20, 2025

US Court Rejects Apple’s Motion to Dismiss iCloud Antitrust Case

A California district court on Monday denied Apple’s motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit accusing the iPhone maker of violating competition laws through its iCloud policies.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple forces users of its devices to back up critical files and device settings exclusively on iCloud, effectively blocking third-party cloud services from offering comparable “full-service” storage solutions.

Second Amended Complaint Revives the Case

Earlier, U.S. District Judge Eumi Lee had dismissed the case, finding that the plaintiffs had not stated a sufficient claim. However, after the plaintiffs filed a second amended complaint this year, the judge ruled that their new arguments warranted denying Apple’s dismissal request.

The plaintiffs claim Apple holds a monopoly over cloud-based storage for iPhones, both by revenue and user base. While users can back up photos, videos, and documents to third-party cloud services, backing up and restoring core device data — including app data and settings — is restricted to iCloud.

Apple defends this limitation on the grounds of security and privacy. In its motion, the company said:

“That design decision was and always has been a feature grounded in security and privacy considerations, given the sensitivity of the data required to restore one’s Apple device.”

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What The Author Thinks

This case highlights the difficult balance tech companies must strike between ensuring user security and fostering a competitive market. While Apple’s emphasis on privacy and data protection is understandable, limiting core backup capabilities to iCloud raises legitimate concerns about monopolistic control and reduced consumer choice. It’s important that courts thoroughly examine whether such restrictions genuinely serve security needs or simply reinforce Apple’s market dominance at the expense of competition and innovation.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

