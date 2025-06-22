Meta to Launch Smart Glasses with Oakley and Prada, Expanding Luxottica Partnership

Meta and EssilorLuxottica are preparing to launch AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley and Prada brands, building on the success Meta achieved with its second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses released in 2023. Oakley’s new smart glasses will continue the partnership with Luxottica, while Prada’s involvement marks Meta’s first foray into partnering with additional fashion houses.

Meta teased the Oakley smart glasses with a new Instagram account called “Oakley | Meta,” announcing a June 20 launch date. These glasses are designed for athletes and active users, inspired by how current Ray-Ban Meta owners use their devices during activities such as tennis and skiing. The Oakley model is expected to be weather-resistant and priced around $360, with technology similar to Ray-Ban’s.

The Prada collaboration follows a recent 10-year licensing renewal between Prada and Luxottica covering production and distribution of eyewear under Prada, Prada Linea Rossa, and Miu Miu. Prada’s thicker temples make them well-suited to house components like microphones and processors needed for smart glasses. The exact release date for Prada’s product is not yet known.

Meta’s Smart Glasses Journey So Far

Meta and EssilorLuxottica first partnered in 2019 to develop smart eyewear, launching the original Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2021. The 2023 second generation introduced the Meta AI voice assistant, features such as landmark identification, recipe suggestions, and voice messaging when connected to a smartphone.

Since 2023, the companies have sold approximately 2 million pairs and aim to ramp production to 10 million units annually by 2026. Their partnership extension, reportedly worth $5 billion, gives Meta exclusive rights to integrate its smart glasses technology across Luxottica’s brands for several years.

A third-generation model, expected this holiday season, will be bulkier and likely include a small display embedded in one lens. The market is becoming more competitive, with Alphabet partnering with Warby Parker to release glasses featuring Google’s Gemini AI assistant after 2025, and Snap preparing to launch its sixth-generation augmented reality smart glasses called Specs in 2026.

Author’s Opinion Meta’s decision to partner with both sport-focused Oakley and fashion-forward Prada shows a smart strategy to appeal to different consumer groups. Combining style and advanced AI technology makes smart glasses more than just gadgets—they become lifestyle accessories people want to wear daily. This approach is critical to overcoming past adoption challenges and could set the standard as smart eyewear becomes a mainstream technology.

Featured image credit: Bloomberg

