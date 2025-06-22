Facebook Announces All Videos Will Soon Be Shared as Reels

Facebook announced on Tuesday that soon, all videos on its platform will be shared as reels—regardless of their length or orientation. Previously, users could choose between sharing video posts or reels, but that option will disappear. Along with this, the “Video” tab on Facebook will be renamed to the “Reels” tab. Despite these changes, Facebook says the types of videos recommended to users will not be affected.

Simplified Upload Process and No Length Restrictions

In the coming months, users will no longer need to decide whether their upload is a video or a reel; all videos will automatically become reels. Unlike the current 90-second limit for Facebook reels, the new reels won’t have length or format restrictions.

This move aims to streamline the video-sharing experience and bring it in line with Meta’s other platforms. For instance, Instagram began automatically converting video posts under 15 minutes into reels in 2022.

Facebook explained in a blog post that previously, users had to navigate separate creative tools and flows for videos and reels. The update will unify these into one simplified publishing process, offering more creative options and audience control.

Potential Challenges for Users

Not all users may welcome the change. Horizontal videos might be forced into a vertical reel format, potentially impacting the viewing experience. Additionally, some may not appreciate longer videos appearing alongside shorter clips, which could affect content consumption.

Default audience settings for reels and feed posts will now be aligned. When posting reels post-update, users will be prompted to confirm who can view their content—options include everyone, friends, or a select group.

Despite the shift to reels, Facebook assures users that the platform will continue to host a variety of video content, from short clips to longer videos and live streams. The rollout of these changes will happen gradually across global markets over the next several months.

What The Author Thinks Facebook’s decision to unify all videos as reels aligns with broader trends favoring short, engaging, and easily digestible content. Simplifying the upload process makes sense for many users and content creators. However, forcing all videos into the reels format may frustrate those who prefer traditional longer-form or horizontal videos. Balancing innovation with user preferences will be crucial if Facebook wants to keep its diverse audience engaged and satisfied.

Featured image credit: Grandapps

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.