Reddit Launches AI Tools to Help Advertisers Engage with Real Community Conversations

ByHilary Ong

Jun 22, 2025

Reddit Launches AI Tools to Help Advertisers Engage with Real Community Conversations

Reddit has introduced two new AI-powered tools designed to help advertisers better understand and engage with real conversations and cultural trends on its platform. Announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the tools—Reddit Insights and Conversation Summary Add-ons—enable brands to incorporate authentic community sentiment into their ad strategies.

Reddit Insights uses AI to analyze billions of posts and comments, surfacing cultural trends and brand perceptions that help advertisers plan more relevant campaigns. Meanwhile, Conversation Summary Add-ons allow advertisers to feature selected community commentary directly beneath promoted posts, offering genuine voices from the platform’s user base.

Emphasizing Authenticity in Advertising

Jen Wong, Reddit’s Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the importance of preserving real human content amid the rise of AI-generated material. She said, “With Reddit Community Intelligence, we’re not just surfacing insights and conversations; we’re offering deep context, perspective, and the voice of real people at scale.”

These tools reflect Reddit’s commitment to balancing powerful algorithmic analysis with the preservation of its community-driven ethos. Unlike many platforms that rely primarily on demographic data, Reddit focuses on transparent, contextual, and engaging advertising methods rooted in genuine user discussions.

As advertising becomes an increasingly significant revenue source for Reddit, the company aims to stay true to its unique identity as a place where passionate communities discuss topics they care about. These AI tools are part of that strategy, helping brands connect with audiences in a way that feels relevant and authentic.

Author’s Opinion

Reddit’s approach of combining AI analysis with real community voices offers a promising model for advertising that respects the platform’s culture and user trust. By elevating authentic conversations rather than just demographic profiles, Reddit could lead the way in more meaningful brand engagement. This strategy might not only improve ad effectiveness but also help brands build lasting connections in an era where consumers are increasingly wary of traditional advertising.

Featured image credit: PC Gamer

