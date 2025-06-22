Dr. Katina Health and Wellness Announces Expanded Community Health Initiatives and Educational Outreach

Dr. Katina Health and Wellness Expands Role in Community Health Education and Advocacy

Dr. Katina Health and Wellness, founded and led by Nurse Practitioner Dr. Katina Kennedy, DNP, EdD, APRN, FNPc, PMHNP-BC, has announced an expanded focus on health education and community outreach in 2025. The initiative aims to address health disparities through accessible wellness education and preventive care programs, with a focus on underserved populations in South Florida.

The expanded efforts are aligned with the mission of Dr. Katina’s nonprofit organization, the All About Healthy Living Foundation, which provides culturally responsive health education and encourages the adoption of healthy lifestyle practices.

Enhancing Preventive Health Awareness Through Local Events

The All About Healthy Living Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2016 by Dr. Katina, will host a series of health education events throughout the year. These events are designed to engage both adolescents and adults, covering topics such as nutrition, physical activity, mental wellness, and chronic disease prevention.

Each initiative is tailored to build awareness around the importance of regular health checkups, lifestyle modification, and stress management, with the overarching goal of improving long-term community health outcomes.

In addition to live events, the foundation distributes health literature and educational tools to local schools, churches, and civic organizations, reinforcing its commitment to proactive community health education.

Supporting the Next Generation of Health Professionals

In support of academic advancement in healthcare fields, the All About Healthy Living Foundation continues to provide book scholarships to graduating high school seniors and current nursing students pursuing degrees in health sciences. These scholarships are part of a broader strategy to encourage diversity in healthcare and to support students with a demonstrated commitment to community health advocacy.

Dr. Katina emphasized the foundation’s mission by stating, “We aim to inspire and equip future healthcare professionals with the tools and support they need to succeed—both in education and in service to their communities.”

National Media Contributions and Public Health Advocacy

Beyond her clinical practice in Coral Springs, Florida, Dr. Kennedy contributes to national discussions on health and wellness through regular media appearances. She has appeared on CBS News, NBC 6’s The Voices, TV One’s Sister Circle Live, and served as a health segment contributor for the nationally syndicated Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell radio show. Dr. Kennedy’s expertise is also featured in Essence Magazine, Yahoo News, Baltimore Times, and NBC 6’s The Voices with Jawan Strader. She has contributed to publications such as 21Ninety, Femi, Pretty Hustlaz, Rollingout, Sheen, Black Love, and Bronze Magazine, and has made appearances on Fox Soul and TV One’s Sister Circle Live.

Her work is grounded in decades of medical training and a dual board certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Through media outreach and academic contributions, she has consistently advocated for accessible, evidence-based health education.

Professional Practice with a Community Focus

Dr. Katina Health and Wellness integrates primary care, gynecology, and mental health services. The practice prioritizes holistic care, helping patients manage chronic conditions while promoting preventive health practices tailored to individual and community needs.

About Dr. Katina Health and Wellness

Dr. Katina Health and Wellness is a Florida-based healthcare practice offering integrated services across primary care, women’s health, and mental wellness across several states such as California, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon. Led by Dr. Katina Kennedy, the practice emphasizes community health engagement, education, and holistic patient-centered care.

To learn more, access her resources, or support her mission, please visit www.drkatinakennedy.com. To donate to the All About Healthy Living Foundation, visit www.drkatinakennedy.com/foundation.

Media Contact

Dr. Katina Kennedy

Dr. Katina Health and Wellness – Founder

Email: info@drkatinahealth.com

