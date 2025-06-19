Jetpac Writes a New Chapter for Travel eSIMs—with Industry-First Offerings

For too long, travel connectivity has been stuck in the past—driven by telco legacy, filled with fine print, patchy coverage, and apps that fail at the moments they’re needed most. Jetpac is here to change that.

Jetpac is transforming the core travel eSIM experience from the ground up. This is a complete rethink of what travel connectivity should feel like today: seamless, intuitive, and designed for the unpredictable moments that define real journeys.

“We’re not just adding functionality—we’re reimagining the experience,” said Aditya Goyal, CEO at Jetpac. “We’re transforming the travel eSIM experience. Jetpac now offers unmatched reliability and convenience — free essential apps (WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber), and dual networks in most places —so travelers stay connected every time, everywhere!”

In an industry that’s become increasingly commoditized, most travel eSIM providers are locked in a race to the bottom—competing on price points, data bundles, and minor plan tweaks. Brands like Saily, Holafly, and Airalo may offer competitive deals, but they still operate within a framework that hasn’t evolved: one built around telecom economics, not human needs.

Jetpac is moving in the opposite direction. One focused on design, empathy, and support over data bundles and gimmicks, signaling a pivotal shift in the global mobility category..

A Human-Centered eSIM, Not Just a Data Package

Jetpac’s updated core offering is intentionally simple, yet deeply thoughtful. Two key shifts define this launch:

Jetpac now supports free access to WhatsApp Chat and Google Maps, even if data runs out, creating the industry’s first built-in safety net for digital essentials. (Free Uber access is rolling out soon.) Dual-Network Connectivity in Most Countries—for Unmatched Coverage: Jetpac gives travelers access to dual top-tier networks in most countries, so they can switch to a stronger connection when needed (Picture having simultaneous access to AT&T and Verizon in the US or EE, O2, and Vodafone in the UK)

Instead of asking travelers to upgrade to a bigger plan, Jetpac is upgrading the experience itself.

“Legacy roaming was designed around telecom convenience. Jetpac is designed around real human needs,” said Pearlyn Yeo, Head of Marketing at Jetpac. “In today’s always-on world, the answer isn’t always a bigger plan—it’s a better customer experience.”

Rewiring Expectations—Designing for What Travelers Actually Need

Jetpac’s transformation is not just about offering more—it’s about offering what matters when it matters. While most travel eSIMs still treat connectivity as a check in the box, Jetpac treats it as an opportunity to enhance the travel experience for the customer.

This is the first eSIM experience to embed a safety net at its core—from Google Maps and WhatsApp access when data runs out, to dual-network switching when signal drops. Jetpac anticipates problems before travelers even notice them.

Whether traveling for the first time or the fiftieth, Jetpac ensures travelers are not just connected, they’re covered.

Jetpac’s Full Suite: A Travel Experience, Not Just a SIM

The newly transformed Jetpac core integrates with its already traveler-loved suite of benefits, making it one of the most complete eSIM experiences available:

Jetpac Voice : Call hotels, restaurants, or local numbers directly—without Wi-Fi, roaming charges, or workarounds

: Call hotels, restaurants, or local numbers directly—without Wi-Fi, roaming charges, or workarounds SmartDelay : Free airport lounge access when the flight is delayed

: Free airport lounge access when the flight is delayed Hotspot Sharing on Unlimited Packs (another Jetpac exclusive)

(another Jetpac exclusive) Unlimited Data Options in key markets like the US, Europe, and Asia

in key markets like the US, Europe, and Asia Instant Global Coverage in over 200 destinations with a single eSIM

Together, these features go beyond specs and data—they offer emotional security, practical simplicity, and confidence when travelers need it most.

Jetpac is made to support every kind of traveler—by removing uncertainty and replacing it with confidence, clarity, and ease.