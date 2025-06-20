The 9th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop Concludes Successfully

On the evening of June 14, the 9th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop concluded successfully in Chengdu, Sichuan. Young participants from Belt and Road partner countries exchanged heartfelt messages in Chinese and English on white T-shirts, marking a heartwarming finale to this cross-border journey of sci-tech and cultural exchange.

Centered on the theme “Engineering Builds a Better Future,” the five-day event focused on two thematic camps, “Low-Carbon City Development” and “Smart Rail Transit, for the Future.” By integrating engineering practices, scientific exploration, and cultural exchange, it empowered youth to progress from “initial encounters” to “collaborative creation.” At the “Night of Friendship,” Arabic dance, Face-changing in Sichuan Opera (also Bianlian), and original choral performances intertwined, showcasing the beauty of diverse civilizations in harmony. Chen Meidian, a teacher from Brunei, noted how the event significantly enhanced students’ collaboration and leadership skills. Romanian participant Galan Diana Maria expressed that the charm of the camp lingered, and she “didn’t want it to end,” hoping to join the event again in the future.

The Maker Camp is not merely a phased research and education practice, but an ongoing exploration of educational models and continuous innovation in collaboration mechanisms. As stated by Mahouton Norbert Hounkonnou, President of Network of African Science Academies (NASAC): “The BRI is a powerful platform that has brought tangible benefits to many African countries. Infrastructure, energy, education, digital connectivity—these are not just ideas, they are becoming reality on the ground.”