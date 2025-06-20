Adobe’s Firefly Now Available on iOS and Android

Adobe continues its push to become the go-to platform for AI-powered creative tools. In April, it launched a redesigned Firefly web app that lets users generate images and videos using Adobe’s own Firefly models as well as third-party AI models.

Now, Adobe has unveiled Firefly apps for both iOS and Android, expanding this capability to mobile devices. The apps support Adobe’s Firefly models along with AI tools from OpenAI (GPT image generation), Google (Imagen 3 and Veo 2), and Flux (Flux 1.1 Pro), providing users a broad range of creative options on the go.

Features That Bridge Mobile and Desktop

Similar to the web experience, the mobile Firefly apps allow users to generate images and videos from text prompts, convert images into video content, and edit images with generative fill or expand features. For Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers, projects created on the mobile app can be saved to the cloud and accessed seamlessly via desktop or web apps.

Adobe has also expanded third-party model support, adding Flux.1 Kontext by Black Forest Labs, Ideogram 3.0 by Ideogram, and Gen-4 Image by Runway to its portfolio.

In addition, Adobe is updating Firefly Boards, its collaborative whiteboarding tool, to include video generation capabilities. With Canvas, users can generate videos using Adobe’s own AI video models and also those from competing providers, enhancing team collaboration and creative workflows.

Adobe revealed that users have created over 24 billion media assets with Firefly models. The company attributes a 30% quarter-over-quarter increase in first-time subscribers partly to the popularity of its AI features, signaling strong demand for AI-powered creativity tools.

What The Author Thinks Adobe’s expansion of Firefly onto mobile devices marks a critical step in democratizing AI creativity. By integrating a diverse set of AI models and syncing with cloud-based workflows, Adobe is making powerful creative tools accessible anywhere, anytime. This move not only responds to growing user demand for on-the-go content creation but also intensifies competition among tech giants offering generative AI. The ability to start a project on mobile and seamlessly continue on desktop will be a key differentiator in the evolving landscape of creative AI applications.

Featured image credit: The Tech Portal

