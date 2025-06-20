Rae Francis Consulting Announces New Programs to Promote Mental Health and Resilience in Individuals and Organizations

Helping People Reclaim Their Worth and Heal

Rae Francis Consulting is excited to announce the expansion of its mental health offerings with new programs designed to address the specific needs of both individuals and organizations. For over 16 years, Rae Francis has dedicated her career to helping individuals navigate life’s toughest moments, with a unique focus on mental health advocacy and therapeutic practices that extend beyond traditional therapy. Her initiatives aim to meet the rising demand for mental wellness and emotional resilience, providing clients with tools and guidance to reclaim their intrinsic worth and move from survival to thriving.

Expanding Reach with Tailored Individual Therapy and Coaching

As a therapist, executive life coach, and mental health advocate, Rae Francis is committed to helping women overcome anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and burnout. Her approach is grounded in personal experience, as Rae has navigated significant life challenges, including the loss of a sister and a difficult divorce. Her philosophy that “healing isn’t about fixing yourself; it’s about coming home to yourself” shapes every interaction and session, helping clients reframe their struggles as sources of strength.

The newly launched therapy programs at Rae Francis Consulting focus on a holistic healing approach, integrating neuroscience, emotional resilience, and somatic healing. This combination of evidence-based practices and lived experience allows clients to gain a deeper understanding of their nervous system, emotional triggers, and the importance of mental wellness in building sustainable change. Rae’s therapy isn’t just about providing support; it’s about empowering clients to develop the skills necessary for long-term emotional well-being.

For individuals seeking to enhance their personal lives, Rae offers specialized one-on-one coaching that blends psychological insights with strategic leadership development. This approach allows clients to not only heal but also flourish in their professional and personal journeys.

Supporting Corporate Wellness and Mental Resilience

Recognizing the increasing demand for mental health support in the workplace, Rae Francis Consulting has also introduced a series of corporate wellness workshops. These workshops aim to cultivate mental well-being and resilience in organizational settings, providing businesses with actionable tools to foster emotionally healthy workplaces.

Rae’s corporate programs are designed to address issues like burnout prevention, stress management, and emotional intelligence, empowering leaders to lead with greater emotional awareness. These programs are tailored for high-performing professionals who are at risk of burnout, offering strategies to develop mental resilience and prevent emotional exhaustion.

Providing Tools for Sustainable Growth

Rae’s expertise is rooted in a deep understanding of mental health, backed by a Master’s degree in Psychology & Counseling, an MBA, and certifications from Yale, Wharton, and Columbia. She specializes in helping individuals understand how chronic stress impacts the nervous system and how to regulate these reactions for improved emotional well-being. The new initiatives aim to offer practical tools that clients can integrate into their daily lives, empowering them to transform their emotional health for lasting change.

“I believe people don’t seek therapy because they’re broken,” says Rae. “They seek it because they’re brave enough to want more from their lives and courageous enough to reach out when life feels overwhelming. Therapy is about coming home to yourself and learning to live in alignment with your true worth.”

The Importance of Understanding the Nervous System

One key area of focus in Rae’s new programs is helping individuals, especially those with high sensitivity or anxiety, understand how their nervous system responds to stress and trauma. This understanding is vital for healing, as the body’s responses to emotional triggers are often mistaken as personal flaws. Through her work, Rae helps clients reframe their nervous system responses, providing techniques to move from reactivity to a state of grounded presence.

“Many people think they’re just anxious when, in fact, their nervous system is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do – protect them,” explains Rae. “Once we understand this, we can start working with our bodies instead of against them.”

Creating a Safe Space for All Stories

At the heart of Rae Francis Consulting is a commitment to inclusivity and empathy. Rae works with individuals from all walks of life, including the LGBTQIA+ community, to help them navigate issues of self-worth and identity. Her philosophy, “Your whole story matters,” underpins every interaction, ensuring that every part of a client’s story, both the beautiful and the messy is honored.

Rae’s work isn’t just about addressing symptoms; it’s about guiding clients through a process of self-discovery and transformation. Through her signature approach, Rae empowers individuals to embrace their entire journey, building resilience, understanding, and acceptance along the way.

RAE FRANCIS Named Best Holistic Mental Health Coach in Milwaukee of 2025

Rae Francis has been named the Best Holistic Mental Health Coach in Milwaukee of 2025 for her groundbreaking work in transforming mental wellness. At Rae Francis Consulting, she leads clients on a path to not just surviving, but thriving, through a unique approach that combines emotional resilience, leadership coaching, and clinical expertise. This prestigious award recognizes Rae’s dedication to reshaping the way mental health is approached, blending science-backed strategies with real-world wisdom to create sustainable and meaningful change.

About Rae Francis Consulting

Rae Francis Consulting is a mental health practice led by Rae Francis, a licensed therapist, executive life coach, and mental health advocate. With over 16 years of experience, Rae specializes in helping individuals and organizations cultivate emotional resilience, mental well-being, and leadership development. Rae offers one-on-one therapy, coaching, and corporate consulting, using evidence-based practices and a compassionate, trauma-informed approach. Rae’s philosophy, “Your whole story matters,” emphasizes the importance of embracing all aspects of life, helping clients move from survival to thriving.

