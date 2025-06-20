Sollong Unveils Groundbreaking Trinity Model to Reshape Global Computational Economy in the AI × DePIN Era

In a major leap toward redefining digital infrastructure, Sollong today announced the launch of its Trinity Model—a decentralized economic framework uniting resources, credit, and currency to build the foundational architecture for the emerging AI × DePIN era. As artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) converge, Sollong positions itself at the forefront by transforming computing power into a democratized and financially integrated system.

Introducing a New Digital Order: Resources, Credit, and Currency

In an age where AI is reshaping global productivity, computational power is evolving from technical infrastructure into a primary asset class. Recognizing this shift, Sollong is constructing a digital economy where users become active contributors—offering computational resources, establishing credit, and circulating value through a structured, transparent system.

SOLG: The “Digital Oil” of the Network

At the core of this model lies SOLG, the native resource token of the Sollong ecosystem. Unlike speculative digital assets, SOLG is backed by real-world edge hardware—from smartphones to AI miners—verified through AI task participation. Each unit of SOLG reflects actual computational output, positioning it as the energy source that powers and incentivizes the AI network, much like oil fueled the machines of the industrial age.

AILong: Turning Resources into Credit

Sollong introduces AILong, a financial asset that functions as the ecosystem’s “digital treasury bond.” Users who contribute verified computing power can acquire AILong via the RAM (Resource Allocation Mechanism) system. AILong allows for staking, tier activation, and return regulation, serving as both a credit rating tool and a financial anchor rooted in real-world contributions—not speculative minting.

LLong: The Currency of the Computational Economy

Completing the trinity is LLong, Sollong’s native blockchain currency. Tied directly to SOLG (resources) and AILong (credit), LLong is used for payments, subscriptions, product exchanges, and governance. Its issuance is strictly regulated—requiring SOLG consumption and tied to a user’s AILong balance—ensuring it reflects real economic activity and computational value.

A Closed Economic Loop: The Sollong Trinity Model

This “Resources → Credit → Currency” cycle forms a closed-loop economic model, turning passive users into stakeholders in a self-sustaining, self-evolving ecosystem. Computational power becomes the foundation of asset creation, and every user becomes a builder, not just a consumer. Unlike traditional mining models, Sollong’s system rewards actual contribution, not just participation.

Democratizing the Future of AI

As AI continues to scale globally, Sollong envisions a future where computational sovereignty returns to users. From smartphones to cloud resources, every device becomes a valuable asset in a decentralized network of productivity. This initiative is not just about infrastructure—it’s about creating an inclusive economic system where value is earned, not extracted.

About Sollong

Sollong is a pioneering decentralized infrastructure network at the intersection of AI and DePIN, focused on building sustainable, inclusive digital economies. Through its Trinity Model of SOLG, AILong, and LLong, Sollong empowers individuals worldwide to participate in the AI economy as contributors, not just consumers.