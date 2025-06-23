DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Judge Rules Government Cannot Restrict Passport Sex Markers for Many Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 23, 2025

Judge Rules Government Cannot Restrict Passport Sex Markers for Many Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

A federal judge has halted the government’s attempt to restrict passport sex markers for many transgender and nonbinary Americans.

US District Judge Julia Kobick ruled on Tuesday that individuals without a passport or those needing to apply for a new one may choose a male, female, or “X” gender marker rather than being confined to the sex assigned at birth.

The restriction arose from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, which defined sex strictly as male or female, rejecting recognition of gender transition. Earlier this year, Judge Kobick issued a preliminary injunction protecting six plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Tuesday’s ruling broadens that injunction, covering transgender and nonbinary people whose passports are invalid, expiring soon, lost, stolen, or require updates in name or gender marker.

Judge Highlights Constitutional Issues

Judge Kobick found that the government failed to demonstrate any constitutional harm from blocking its policy or any negative impact on international relations. Conversely, she determined that the policy likely violates equal protection rights of thousands of Americans.

“Even assuming a preliminary injunction inflicts some constitutional harm on the Executive Branch, such harm is the consequence of the State Department’s adoption of a Passport Policy that likely violates the constitutional rights of thousands of Americans,” Kobick wrote.

She also stated that the policy must meet intermediate judicial scrutiny since it classifies applicants based on sex, a standard the government did not satisfy.

Impact on Transgender and Nonbinary Passport Applicants

The lawsuit detailed instances such as a woman receiving a passport with the wrong gender marker and others fearing to apply out of concern their passports would be suspended or held by the State Department. One plaintiff awaited a corrected passport, worried about missing important personal and professional events.

The administration argued that the policy change does not violate constitutional equal protection guarantees and that the president retains broad authority over passport policy. They also claimed plaintiffs would not suffer harm since international travel remains an option.

What The Author Thinks

This ruling represents a critical step toward recognizing and respecting the identities of transgender and nonbinary Americans in official documentation. Restricting gender markers to assigned birth sex ignores the lived realities of many individuals and imposes unnecessary burdens on their freedom of movement and personal dignity. Legal protections like this encourage inclusivity and affirm that government policies should adapt to reflect society’s evolving understanding of gender. Ensuring access to accurate identity documents is essential for equality and civil rights.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Author Laurence Neal Pokras Announces Release of “My Socially Hazardous Life”
Jun 23, 2025 Ethan Lin
Luxury Dog Care Brand Pawmenities Announces Expansion of Premier Boarding and Daycare Services in Boston
Jun 23, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trinsec7 Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions for Families, Bridging the Gap Between Enterprise Protection and Home Security
Jun 23, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801