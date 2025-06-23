Facebook to Introduce Passkey Support on Android and iOS Soon

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it is rolling out support for passkeys on both iOS and Android devices. This new login method strengthens account security by requiring physical access to your phone for authentication.

Unlike traditional username and password combinations, passkeys use biometric authentication methods such as Face ID, Touch ID, PIN codes, or physical security keys. This makes it much harder for hackers to remotely access accounts through phishing or stolen credentials.

In the coming months, Facebook plans to extend passkey support to Messenger, allowing users to employ the same passkey across both services for seamless access. Additionally, passkeys will enable autofill for payment information during purchases made through Meta Pay.

Setting Up Passkeys

To enable passkeys, users can navigate to the new “passkey” option found in the Accounts Center within Facebook’s Settings menu. Once set up, passkeys can be used to log in on mobile devices. Traditional authentication methods like passwords remain available for devices that do not support passkeys.

Facebook joins a growing list of major tech companies adopting passkeys, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PayPal, TikTok, WhatsApp, X, and GitHub. This shift reflects the industry’s move towards more secure and user-friendly login alternatives.

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it is rolling out support for passkeys on both iOS and Android devices. This new login method strengthens account security by requiring physical access to your phone for authentication. How Passkeys Work Unlike traditional username and password combinations, passkeys use biometric authentication methods such as Face ID, Touch ID, PIN codes, or physical security keys. This makes it much harder for hackers to remotely access accounts through phishing or stolen credentials. In the coming months, Facebook plans to extend passkey support to Messenger, allowing users to employ the same passkey across both services for seamless access. Additionally, passkeys will enable autofill for payment information during purchases made through Meta Pay. Setting Up Passkeys To enable passkeys, users can navigate to the new “passkey” option found in the Accounts Center within Facebook’s Settings menu. Once set up, passkeys can be used to log in on mobile devices. Traditional authentication methods like passwords remain available for devices that do not support passkeys. Facebook joins a growing list of major tech companies adopting passkeys, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PayPal, TikTok, WhatsApp, X, and GitHub. This shift reflects the industry’s move towards more secure and user-friendly login alternatives. Author’s Opinion Passkeys represent a meaningful leap forward in protecting user accounts by reducing reliance on passwords—long a weak link in digital security. As cyberattacks grow increasingly sophisticated, simple but robust tools like biometric authentication will become essential for keeping accounts safe. Facebook’s adoption of passkeys signals a positive trend that other platforms should quickly follow to make the online world safer for everyone.

Featured image credit: Stock Catalog via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.