VPN Usage in Iran Surges 700% Amid Internet Restrictions

ByHilary Ong

Jun 23, 2025

Following recent Israeli airstrikes, Iran imposed internet restrictions last week to control digital access amid rising tensions. Despite these efforts, Iranians are finding ways to stay connected using VPNs.

VPN Demand Jumps by Over 700%

Data from Top10VPN shows that VPN usage in Iran increased by 707% between June 13 and June 16. Many users turn to VPNs to bypass geo-blocks and access global news, communication platforms, and uncensored content — defying Iran’s 2024 ban on unlicensed VPN use.

Iran’s internet shutdowns aim not only to limit misinformation and suppress unrest but also to combat cyberattacks allegedly launched from Israel.

Popular VPNs and User Challenges

Google Trends reveals a sharp spike in searches for “free VPN” in Iran. Recommended VPNs include ProtonVPN, PrivadoVPN, and TunnelBear VPN. However, Iran censors many VPN services, forcing users to try multiple options to find reliable access.

Even with VPN access, users must remain cautious. The country’s prosecutor general has threatened legal action against content considered disruptive to “society’s psychological security.”

Internet blackouts are common in Iran. A survey from Iran’s Parliamentary Research Centre shows nearly 80% of internet users rely on VPNs to navigate these disruptions.

Author’s Opinion

The dramatic rise in VPN use highlights a universal drive for free access to information, even in restrictive environments. While VPNs provide a vital link to the outside world, they expose users to risks including legal penalties and surveillance. This ongoing conflict between control and freedom shows how essential digital privacy tools have become in today’s world.

Featured image credit: Stefan Coders via Pexels

