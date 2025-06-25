DMR News

Iran Claims Internet Shutdown Aimed at Preventing Cyberattacks

Earlier this week, almost everyone in Iran lost internet access in what was described as a “near-total national internet blackout.” At first, it was unclear who ordered the shutdown or why, but it severely restricted Iranians’ ability to access information about the ongoing conflict with Israel or communicate with family both inside and outside the country.

Government Confirms Cybersecurity Motive

Iran’s government has now acknowledged that the shutdown was ordered to counter Israeli cyberattacks. Fatemeh Mohajerani, government spokesperson, stated that security concerns, including cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and disruptions to banks, prompted the decision.

“Many of the enemy’s drones are managed and controlled via the internet, and a large amount of information is exchanged this way,” Mohajerani said. She also referenced recent hacks on Bank Sepah and cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex, both claimed by the pro-Israel hacktivist group Predatory Sparrow.

The shutdown has caused hardship for everyday Iranians during a tense period of Israeli bombardments. Amir Rashidi, cybersecurity expert and director at Miaan Group, said his family had to evacuate Tehran due to warnings about Israeli strikes. Communication with them has been cut off for days due to the blackout, affecting all forms of contact including phone calls.

Nariman Gharib, an Iranian activist living in the U.K., explained that only a small number of tech-savvy individuals can access the internet using virtual private servers (VPNs) or sporadic ADSL connections. For the vast majority, the blackout means near-total disconnection.

Author’s Opinion

While governments often justify internet blackouts for national security, the harsh reality is that such measures disproportionately harm ordinary citizens by cutting off access to crucial information and communication. In conflict zones especially, these shutdowns can isolate populations when connectivity is needed most.

Featured image credit: Adam Jones via Flickr

