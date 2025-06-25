GrapeSEED Expands Access to Proven Oral Language Curriculum Across the U.S.

GrapeSEED, a nationally trusted provider of oral English language curriculum, is extending its reach across the United States, helping educators equip multilingual learners with the foundational skills they need to speak, understand, read, and eventually write English with confidence. The Pittsburgh-based company offers a research-driven approach focused on early learners, including preschoolers, kindergartners, newcomers, and students in after-school and summer learning programs.

A Research-Based Approach to Natural Language Learning

Built upon more than 50 years of research in second-language acquisition, GrapeSEED was developed using the principles established by linguists Stephen Krashen and Tracy Terrell. Rather than focusing on grammar drills or rote memorization, GrapeSEED introduces English as a natural language, emphasizing comprehension, oral expression, and listening first—mirroring how young children acquire their first language. This method creates a low-stress learning environment where students are encouraged to understand and use English naturally.

The curriculum is aligned with the Functional-Notional Approach and features carefully selected vocabulary that grows with the learner. It is most effective in preschool through second grade, during the critical period when children’s brains are highly receptive to language acquisition.

Comprehensive Curriculum Designed for Real Fluency

GrapeSEED’s classroom experience is dynamic and immersive. Lessons are educator-led and combine storytelling, songs, chants, poems, shared reading, action-based activities, and visual materials to engage students through multiple learning styles. With repeated exposure to consistent vocabulary and concepts, students build oral fluency and gain the confidence to speak in complete sentences before they ever begin formal grammar or reading instruction.

The program targets four primary areas of development: listening and comprehension; speaking and vocabulary development; reading readiness through phonics and decoding; and writing readiness using phonemic awareness and early composition techniques. The entire curriculum is designed to spiral—revisiting previously introduced concepts regularly to reinforce understanding and retention.

Multiple Delivery Models for Today’s Classrooms

GrapeSEED meets the evolving needs of schools and educators by offering three flexible models of implementation. The traditional in-person model provides a fun, low-pressure classroom environment where students actively engage in oral language lessons with their peers. For districts with distance learning needs, the GrapeSEED Connect platform enables synchronous virtual instruction, preserving the integrity and pacing of the curriculum. Schools may also choose a hybrid model, combining classroom teaching with online tools for a seamless and adaptable learning experience.

Technology Tools That Support Teaching and Learning

Supporting the curriculum is a powerful suite of digital tools. The GrapeSEED Portal provides teachers with lesson plans, progress tracking, classroom materials, and training resources. In-classroom technology, like the Nexus system, allows educators to display interactive content via smartboards for greater engagement. Students also benefit from the GrapeSEED App, which includes fun songs, puzzles, badges, and games that reinforce lessons at home. The digital ecosystem encourages practice and parental involvement outside the classroom while making it easy for teachers to monitor growth and adjust instruction as needed.

Professional Development Built for Educator Success

Recognizing the central role of educators in the success of any program, GrapeSEED offers robust professional development and ongoing support. Every new partner receives full-day foundation training designed to immerse teachers in the methodology and tools. Beyond the initial training, schools are paired with dedicated Professional Learning Specialists who provide coaching, classroom modeling, and tailored support throughout the year. Whether a school is just getting started or refining its delivery, GrapeSEED ensures educators are confident and prepared.

A Trusted Solution for Extended and Summer Learning

Many districts are turning to GrapeSEED for after-school and summer learning programs, where students often need extra support in acquiring English. The curriculum’s engaging, interactive structure makes it a perfect fit for extended learning, as students stay motivated while rapidly improving their fluency and comprehension. Educators regularly report dramatic improvements in student confidence and language use.

Amy Kratzer, an educator in Goshen, Indiana, shared her experience, saying, “Using GrapeSEED with our EL summer school students was a delight! They responded positively and joyfully… and the payoff is GREAT for these precious students!”

Leadership Rooted in Mission and Passion

Jennifer McDonald, Country Manager of GrapeSEED U.S., is deeply committed to the program’s mission of helping young learners thrive. “At GrapeSEED, I’m driven every day by our mission to empower educators and open new worlds for multilingual children,” said McDonald. “There’s nothing more rewarding than witnessing a child’s breakthrough moment—when English begins to click, confidence blooms, and they start living the language. We’re committed to equipping teachers with the tools, training, and support needed for every student to thrive.”

Pilot Program Now Available Nationwide

To help more schools experience the benefits of the program, GrapeSEED is offering a semester-long pilot at no cost. Schools can enroll one teacher and up to 25 students in the trial, receiving all materials and support needed for full implementation.

For more information or to request a pilot, visit grapeseed.com/grapeseed/us or call (800) 449‑8841.

About GrapeSEED

GrapeSEED is a globally recognized oral English language acquisition program serving students from preschool through second grade. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company provides research-based curriculum, educator training, and technology solutions to help young learners gain fluency and confidence in English.