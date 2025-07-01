Microsoft Edge AI Update Helps You Quickly Find What You Googled Yesterday

Finding a previously visited website can be frustrating, especially if you forget the exact name or search terms used. To address this, Microsoft is introducing an AI-powered feature in Edge 138 to help users quickly rediscover websites from their browsing history.

The new feature uses AI to recognize synonyms and alternative phrases in your search history. For instance, if you searched for “restaurants” in a city but visited sites referencing “cafes,” Edge will now suggest those cafe websites as well. It can also correct typos, meaning misspelled queries no longer block relevant history results.

Privacy and Control

Microsoft assures users that this AI model runs entirely on-device, meaning your browsing data never leaves your computer. Additionally, administrators can control the availability of this feature, allowing it to be disabled if desired.

This AI-powered history search has been in testing since early June through the beta version of Edge. While Edge 138 is rolling out now, the feature is part of a controlled rollout, so some users may see it later than others.

Author’s Opinion This new AI feature in Edge is a smart way to make web history more accessible and forgiving, especially for everyday users who don’t remember exact terms. Running AI locally addresses privacy concerns well, but users should remain cautious about how much personal data is processed even on-device. Overall, these improvements reflect the thoughtful integration of AI into daily tools without sacrificing user control.

Featured image credit: Wall2000 via GoodFon

