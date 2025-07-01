SpaceX’s Starbase City Officials Remain Silent on Crane Collapse

A crane collapsed on June 23 at SpaceX’s South Texas rocket launch site, which is now part of the newly incorporated city of Starbase, Texas. The crane was involved in debris cleanup following a recent rocket explosion. Although footage from a regular site observer captured the collapse, it was shot from a distance, leaving questions about possible injuries unanswered.

SpaceX has not publicly acknowledged the incident, and the city of Starbase has remained silent despite repeated requests for information. Multiple contacts with the city’s officials—including the mayor, commissioners, city administrator, and media representatives—have gone unanswered. This raises questions about Starbase’s transparency as it operates under close ties to SpaceX.

Starbase’s Growing Role and Financial Dependence

Starbase formally became a city in May 2025, with SpaceX executives occupying key government roles, including the mayor and commissioners. The city recently secured a $1.5 million loan from SpaceX to fund operations through September 2025, highlighting its financial reliance on the company. The city has also started restricting access to parts of Starbase at SpaceX’s request, including providing emergency services access via special codes.

It remains unclear whether emergency responders were needed during the crane collapse, as local sheriff and fire departments reported no calls related to the incident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into the collapse. SpaceX has faced past criticism and investigations regarding worker safety. However, OSHA’s enforcement capabilities have reportedly been weakened following funding cuts related to Musk’s projects. The company has also previously resisted OSHA inspections at its other facilities.

What The Author Thinks Starbase is positioned as a cutting-edge community at the forefront of space exploration, yet its lack of transparency after serious incidents undermines public trust. If a city closely linked to a high-profile company like SpaceX wants to be taken seriously, it must prioritize openness and accountability, especially regarding safety. Innovation cannot come at the expense of the well-being of workers or the community’s confidence.

Featured image credit: Official SpaceX Photos via Flickr

