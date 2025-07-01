DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Facebook Requests Permission to Use Meta AI on Unshared Photos in Your Camera Roll

ByHilary Ong

Jul 1, 2025

Facebook Requests Permission to Use Meta AI on Unshared Photos in Your Camera Roll

Facebook is now asking users to grant permission to access their phone’s camera roll to automatically suggest AI-enhanced versions of their photos—even those not yet uploaded to the platform. The feature appears when users create a new Story and prompts them to opt into “cloud processing” for creative suggestions.

By clicking “Allow,” users enable Facebook to upload photos and videos from their camera roll to its servers continuously. This data is analyzed for generating creative ideas like collages, AI restylings, recaps, and photo themes, using metadata such as time, location, and recognized objects or people.

Privacy, Permissions, and AI Terms

Facebook assures users that only they can see the AI-generated suggestions and that the media is not used for ad targeting. However, opting in means agreeing to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, which allows the company’s AI to analyze images, including facial features, and use this data to personalize AI outputs.

The terms also allow Meta to retain and use personal information submitted during interactions with the AI, including feedback and prompts, some of which may be reviewed by human moderators.

User Reactions and Controls

Though relatively few users have publicly raised concerns so far, questions about privacy and control have emerged. Some users discovered AI-generated edits—such as transforming old photos into anime-style images—without prior clear understanding of how their photos were being used.

Users can manage the feature via the “Camera roll sharing suggestions” section in Facebook’s app settings, where toggles exist for AI-powered photo suggestions and cloud processing permissions. Both options are opt-in, and users can disable them at any time.

Meta spokesperson Maria Cubeta confirmed that the feature is in a testing phase in the U.S. and Canada. She emphasized that suggestions are private and opt-in, used only to improve content suggestions and not to train AI models at this stage.

Author’s Opinion

Granting AI access to personal, unshared photos for creative suggestions is an intriguing convenience but also a potential privacy risk. Users should be fully informed and cautious before opting in, understanding that they are allowing their private moments to be analyzed by AI algorithms and stored on corporate servers. Transparency and control are critical to maintaining trust as AI becomes more intertwined with everyday digital experiences.

Featured image credit: Inkl

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Trump Claims ‘We Have All the Cards’ as He Ends Canada Trade Talks
Jul 1, 2025 Dayne Lee
SpaceX’s Starbase City Officials Remain Silent on Crane Collapse
Jul 1, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Microsoft Edge AI Update Helps You Quickly Find What You Googled Yesterday
Jul 1, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801