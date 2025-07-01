Trump Claims ‘We Have All the Cards’ as He Ends Canada Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump announced on social media that he is immediately ending trade negotiations with Canada amid tensions over the country’s digital services tax targeting major tech firms. The two neighbors had been working toward a trade agreement expected by mid-July, but Trump called the tax “egregious” and threatened new tariffs within the week.

“We are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. “We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period.”

Trump Asserts US Economic Leverage Over Canada

In comments from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized the economic power the US holds over Canada but said he preferred not to use it. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated the negotiations would continue despite the president’s announcement.

Canada’s 3% digital services tax, enacted last year, has been a major sticking point. It targets large tech companies including Amazon, Apple, and Google, and is estimated to cost American firms over $2 billion annually. Similar taxes exist in the UK, France, and Italy. Canadian officials hoped to resolve the issue in ongoing talks with the US.

Canadian business leaders express mixed feelings. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has been critical of the tax but noted an improved tone in negotiations. Senator Hassan Yussuff sees Trump’s announcement as a negotiating tactic rather than a final stance. Others, like Goldy Hyder of the Business Council of Canada, advocate scrapping the tax to revive trade talks.

Trade Tensions and Economic Impact

The US and Canada have imposed tariffs on each other’s goods after Trump’s earlier trade disputes, including a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum. These tariffs complicate integrated supply chains, particularly in the auto industry. Though exemptions were later granted for some products, tensions remain high.

Despite Trump and Carney setting a 30-day deadline at the G7 summit for a deal, the president’s latest move casts doubt on the timeline. Analysts note the unresolved digital tax issue is common in global trade discussions, suggesting some flexibility for future agreements.

What The Author Thinks Trump’s decision to abruptly cut off trade talks with Canada highlights the delicate balance between leveraging economic power and risking long-term partnership damage. While tough tactics may gain short-term leverage, the broader economic ties between the two countries suggest that cooperation—and compromise—will be necessary to avoid harming industries and consumers on both sides of the border. Trade diplomacy demands patience, not ultimatums.

Featured image credit: Trump White House Archived via Flickr

