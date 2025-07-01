DMR News

Honda Launches Cargo E-Bike Delivery Service

Jul 1, 2025

Electric cargo bikes offer a way to reduce emissions and ease urban traffic congestion caused by delivery trucks. Honda plans to transform last-mile delivery through its Fastport eQuad, combining hardware and software for a holistic solution.

Safety and Comfort Features

The Fastport eQuad is designed to operate safely on busy city streets. It includes proximity sensors, a rear-view camera, and automatic parking brakes. For rider comfort, the bikes come with a canopy, vent fan, and front enclosure.

Honda offers two versions of the Fastport eQuad, both with a top speed of 12 mph. The larger model carries up to 650 pounds with a range of up to 23 miles, while the smaller handles 320 pounds. Both use swappable batteries and support over-the-air software updates.

Business Model and Market Focus

Honda markets Fastport as a “fleet-as-a-service” targeting parcel and food delivery companies. Talks are underway with logistics firms in North America and Europe to pilot the bikes in urban environments.

Developed by Honda’s Innovation Lab in California, the eQuad will be produced in Ohio at a specialty manufacturing center. Honda believes the Fastport eQuad is a practical alternative to vans, offering greater capability than standard e-bikes and the potential to reduce urban congestion.

Author’s Opinion

Honda’s Fastport eQuad presents a promising solution for the challenges of urban delivery—offering a green, agile, and cost-effective alternative to vans. The success of such vehicles depends on wide adoption and supportive city infrastructure, but this innovation could meaningfully cut emissions and ease traffic problems in cities worldwide.

Featured image credit: TechCrunch

