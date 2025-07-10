Gmail’s New ‘Manage Subscriptions’ Tool Aims to Declutter Your Inbox

Google announced on Tuesday the rollout of a new Gmail feature called “Manage subscriptions,” designed to help users better organize and declutter their inboxes. This tool is now available on the web and will reach Android and iOS users soon in select countries.

Easier Subscription Management

The feature allows users to see all their subscription emails in one place, sorted by the most frequent senders and the number of emails received in recent weeks. By clicking on a sender, users get a clear view of all emails from that source. If they choose to unsubscribe, Gmail will send the request directly on their behalf.

Chris Doan, Gmail’s director of product, highlighted the frustration many users face with subscription overload: “Daily deal alerts that are basically spam, weekly newsletters from blogs you no longer read, promotional emails from retailers you haven’t shopped in years can quickly pile up.”

Users can access “Manage subscriptions” via the navigation bar in the top-left corner of their Gmail inbox. This new tool builds on Gmail’s existing decluttering features like the one-click unsubscribe button introduced last year, which simplified removing unwanted promotional emails.

The feature will start rolling out on the web immediately, with Android users receiving it on July 14 and iOS users on July 21. Google notes the rollout may take up to 15 days to reach all eligible users, including those on Google Workspace, Workspace Individual, and personal accounts.

What The Author Thinks This new subscription management feature is a welcome upgrade for anyone drowning in promotional emails. While it doesn’t solve the root problem of overwhelming email marketing, it does give users more control and convenience. Features like this show that tech companies are slowly recognizing the need for tools that protect user attention and reduce digital clutter.

Featured image credit: Digital Trends

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.