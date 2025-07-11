Canva Users Experience Problems Saving Their Work

If you were working on designs with Canva Monday night, you might have faced problems saving your work.

Around 10 p.m. ET, multiple users reported difficulties with the Canva website, including connection troubles and the inability to save edits, according to Downdetector. Social media posts echoed similar complaints from users frustrated by the disruption.

Canva Acknowledges Problem and Works on Fix

Canva quickly responded through its status update page, noting it began investigating the issue at 10:13 p.m. ET, shortly after the first reports emerged. Two hours later, the company confirmed users were unable to view or save changes to their designs.

By 3:32 a.m. ET, Canva announced it had implemented a fix and was monitoring the situation. At 4:32 a.m., the platform declared it was back online, thanking users for their patience.

A spokesperson said, “We’re aware some users are having trouble saving their designs in Canva. Our engineers are on the case — we’ve identified the issue and expect things to be back up and running soon. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For live updates, you can head to status.canva.com.”

With 170 million monthly users, including many large organizations, the outage likely affected a significant number of people relying on Canva for critical projects.

At the time of writing, Canva appears to have fully recovered and is functioning normally.

What The Author Thinks In an increasingly digital world, platforms like Canva are essential tools for individuals and businesses alike. Outages like this, even if brief, highlight how dependent we’ve become on cloud services and the importance of robust infrastructure and quick response teams. Companies must continue investing in reliability to maintain user trust and prevent disruptions that could jeopardize important work.

Featured image credit: Jonathan Borba via Pexels

