Russia Launches 700-Drone Attack on Ukraine Following Trump’s Pledge of Additional Weapons

Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine using a record 728 drones, shortly after President Donald Trump pledged to send additional defensive weapons to Kyiv and directed unusually blunt criticism at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s air defense units successfully destroyed nearly all the drones, employing electronic jamming systems, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher Sanctions

The unprecedented scale of the attack highlights the urgent need for “biting” sanctions targeting the revenue sources Russia uses to fund the war, including those purchasing Russian oil, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Trump indicated he is considering backing a Senate bill that would impose severe sanctions on Russia, including tariffs as high as 500% on countries importing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other goods.

“We get a lot of bull**** thrown at us by Putin … He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

When asked what action he would take against Putin, Trump coyly responded, “I wouldn’t tell you. We want to have a little surprise.”

Europe is also working on a new sanctions package against Moscow as tensions escalate.

Shift in U.S. Approach to Ukraine Conflict

Since returning to office, Trump has tempered previous staunch support for Kyiv and shown some acceptance of Moscow’s justifications for the 2022 invasion.

Initial negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have so far yielded little progress, with Moscow refusing to accept an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Trump and accepted by Kyiv.

Trump’s promise to send more defensive weapons reverses the Pentagon’s recent pause on critical munitions deliveries to Ukraine, despite intensifying Russian attacks that have sown fear in Kyiv.

Following Trump’s announcement, Zelenskiy said he has ordered increased engagement with the U.S. to secure vital military supplies, especially air defense systems.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, is scheduled to attend an international aid conference on Ukraine in Rome on July 10-11, alongside Zelenskiy and European allies.

Air Raid Alerts and Damage Near NATO Border

Residents of Kyiv and other major cities spent the night in air raid shelters, including metro stations.

A significant portion of Russia’s strike targeted western Ukraine near NATO-member Poland. Lutsk, about 200 km from Poland, was the primary target, with damage reported in 10 other provinces.

Poland scrambled jets to maintain air safety, according to its Operational Command.

Though buildings were damaged in Lutsk, there were no reported deaths or injuries in what regional officials described as the largest air strike of the war on the city of 200,000 people.

A local storage facility and parking structures caught fire, said Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

Volyn region Governor Ivan Rudnytskyi reported 50 drones and five missiles in the area’s airspace overnight.

“It was the most massive enemy attack with UAVs and missiles on our city and community,” Polishchuk said in a social media video.

Author’s Opinion The scale and intensity of Russia’s drone assault reveal a brutal escalation in the conflict, underscoring Ukraine’s urgent need for robust air defenses and international support. While promises of increased weapon shipments offer hope, true progress will depend on united global sanctions and sustained diplomatic efforts to halt the suffering. Tactical advances alone won’t end the violence without strategic political resolve.

Featured image credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Flickr

