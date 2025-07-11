Artemis Immersive’s VoxScan Honored for Best Legal Tech Innovation at The Netty Awards

The Netty Awards, a premier awards program celebrating excellence in the modern tech landscape, is pleased to announce that VoxScan by Artemis Immersive has been named a nominee in the Best Legal Tech Innovation category.

VoxScan is redefining how medical evidence is presented and understood in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. This groundbreaking platform transforms ordinary medical imaging into fully interactive 3D models, empowering attorneys to deliver clear, compelling visual evidence that resonates with juries and drives better outcomes.

“VoxScan empowers personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys with cutting-edge tools to transform how medical evidence is presented and understood,” said Adam Isley, Founder and CEO of Artemis Immersive. “By simplifying complex medical data into impactful visuals, attorneys can improve settlement outcomes, save time and resources, and reduce reliance on expert witnesses. Many states face availability challenges with expert witnesses, and as a result, injury victims suffer even more in the process of recovery of damages. We’re dialed-in on what’s best for injury victims and patients.”

Designed specifically for patients, injury victims, and non-medical audiences, VoxScan prioritizes ease of use and clarity. Unlike traditional scan viewers built exclusively for radiologists and imaging specialists, VoxScan leverages advanced technologies—including AI-powered models and interactive anatomy visualizations—delivered through a popular game engine. This approach makes previously cost-prohibitive innovations accessible to legal teams and the clients they serve.

Measurable Impact



The platform’s success is evident in both research and real-world applications:

96% of surveyed users preferred VoxScan over traditional imaging solutions.

94% felt VoxScan would make them more comfortable with a loved one’s medical procedure.

92% agreed it made medical conditions easier to understand.

A leading radiologist praised the software’s ability to “isolate many different types of organs from the background…so that if a specific injury or disease needs to be described, you can do so clearly.”

﻿Driving Industry Change

A patient who used VoxScan shared, “Looking at MRIs was very confusing for me. The 3-D image was much easier to understand conceptually. As a patient, I leave with a clearer understanding of what’s happening to my body.”

By bridging the gap between complex medical imaging and patient comprehension, VoxScan not only elevates the legal process but also empowers individuals to advocate for themselves and actively participate in their care.

About Artemis Immersive

Artemis Immersive is an award-winning spatial software studio focused on disrupting the current healthcare model by redesigning the patient journey and physician workflow to lay the foundation of the next generation of healthcare.

They design, build, and test immersive medtech software and experiences; accessible across VR headsets, desktops, and mobile devices; enabled by our growing toolkit of modular technologies, applications, and healthcare experts.

Their interactive 3D experiences address the communication gap that exists not only between patients and doctors, but also between providers of different specializations, insurance providers, attorneys, caregivers, and more.