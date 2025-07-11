Vacabee Announces Mr. Bee AI, Revolutionizing Time Management with Personalized Concierge Services

Time is more than a precious commodity; it’s the fabric of modern living. Vacabee, a Miami-based startup, is introducing an innovative solution to optimize how individuals use their time with the launch of Mr. Bee, an AI-powered concierge designed to transform everyday moments into tailored, intelligent experiences.

Mr. Bee goes beyond traditional AI assistants. It evolves with each user, learning preferences, desires, and anticipating needs to ensure every task—from personal errands to high-stakes executive travel—unfolds seamlessly. With a simple whisper of “I need a break,” Mr. Bee curates personalized vacations, business trips, and wellness retreats tailored to every need.

Vacabee Awarded Best AI Start-Up in Miami of 2025

Vacabee’s remarkable strides in the AI-driven lifestyle sector have been recognized with the prestigious Best AI Start-Up in Miami of 2025. This accolade highlights Vacabee’s transformative approach to artificial intelligence, positioning it as a leader in innovation, personalized services, and seamless time management solutions.

The recognition underscores Vacabee’s profound impact on how individuals and businesses manage their time. Mr. Bee, at the heart of this recognition, is a pivotal player in reshaping the way people interact with AI. From planning spontaneous getaways to coordinating business trips, Mr. Bee provides an experience that goes beyond automation to deliver genuine personal value.

A New Era in Personalization

Mr. Bee isn’t just another tool—it’s a lifestyle revolution. The AI learns individual styles and preferences over time, crafting curated experiences that reflect the unique tastes of its users. For example, a casual request like “Order those running shoes” is fulfilled effortlessly, with the perfect pair shipped directly. It’s not just about completing tasks but enriching the experience, ensuring every detail—whether a personalized Costa Rican retreat or an executive meeting—is crafted with precision.

“Mr. Bee is built to go beyond the expectations of a traditional concierge,” said Diana Franco, founder of Vacabee. “We believe in crafting not just experiences, but lifestyle transformations. We’re here to make time not only manageable but extraordinary.”

Smart, Seamless, and Intuitive

Whether it’s managing personal errands, organizing a corporate event, or booking a business flight, Mr. Bee integrates into every aspect of daily life. It’s as simple as saying, “Pay the internet bill,” or “Remind me to follow up with the advisor.” Tasks are completed instantly and efficiently, leaving users with more time to focus on what truly matters.

For executives, Mr. Bee redefines business travel by managing flights, accommodations, and even meeting rooms. With a deep understanding of professional schedules, Mr. Bee ensures that every detail aligns with users’ needs, making business trips not only easier but more impactful. It’s a smarter way to manage the complexities of corporate life, with one AI-driven solution for all logistics.

Unlocking a World of Possibilities

What truly sets Mr. Bee apart is its ability to create a cohesive ecosystem where travel, wellness, retail, dining, and professional tasks intersect in one intuitive interface. Mr. Bee empowers users to live more fully, achieving balance and success without the stress of managing every detail. This is not just automation—it’s a lifestyle, guided toward the achievement of goals and the enhancement of life experiences.

Following the success of its prototype in 2023, Vacabee is now preparing to unveil the v2 of Mr. Bee, marking an exciting milestone in its development. As the platform evolves, Vacabee continues to roll out new features and benefits through staged milestones, ensuring that Mr. Bee grows alongside its users.

Vacabee: Empowering Modern Living

Mr. Bee isn’t simply a service—it’s an ecosystem designed to empower individuals in a rapidly changing world. Operating in a decentralized model, Vacabee taps into the $1 trillion travel and lifestyle market and is expanding into wellness and curated experiences. As the company nears the end of its seed funding round, Vacabee is forging key alliances to scale Mr. Bee’s reach and ensure it’s constantly evolving to meet the needs of modern life.

“We’re not just here to make life easier,” the founders explain. “We’re here to make it epic. Every moment matters, and with Mr. Bee, we’re unlocking the full potential of time management.”

A Bold Step Towards Intelligent Living

In the world of personalized services, Mr. Bee stands as a symbol of what’s possible when technology learns, adapts, and empowers. Whether it’s arranging a weekend getaway, streamlining a business trip, or just handling day-to-day tasks, Mr. Bee ensures every moment is optimized, tailored, and curated.

So, what is Mr. Bee? A concierge, a guide, or perhaps a revolution in how we live? It’s all of that—and more. It’s the future of intelligent living.

Join the waitlist today at vacabee.com

Follow us on:

Instagram – Mr. Bee

Instagram – Vacabee Voyage

About Vacabee

Vacabee, a Miami-based startup, is reimagining modern life with the power of artificial intelligence. Through its AI concierge, Mr. Bee, Vacabee offers a seamless and intuitive platform that integrates travel, wellness, and lifestyle into a singular experience. By learning and evolving with each user, Mr. Bee turns mundane tasks into curated experiences, transforming the way time is managed. Learn more at vacabee.com.

Media Contact

Sini Muster

Investor / Vacabee

Email: diana@vacabee.com

Website