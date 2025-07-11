DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

Elon Musk’s X Reports Indian Government Ordered Block of Over 2,000 Accounts, Including Reuters

ByHilary Ong

Jul 11, 2025

Elon Musk’s X Reports Indian Government Ordered Block of Over 2,000 Accounts, Including Reuters

Elon Musk’s social media platform X announced Tuesday that the Indian government demanded the immediate blocking of 2,355 accounts within the country, including the main Reuters account and ReutersWorld.

Government’s Swift Demand for Censorship

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action—within one hour—without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice,” X’s global government affairs account posted.

The Reuters accounts were blocked for Indian users on Saturday, displaying the message: “Account withheld @Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

Indian Authorities Deny Ordering Block

India’s Press Information Bureau told Reuters no government agency had ordered the blocking of the Reuters accounts and stated it was working with X to resolve the issue. The accounts were restored on Sunday.

This incident is part of a broader censorship dispute between X and the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In March, X sued India’s IT ministry, alleging unlawful expansion of censorship powers that facilitate easier content removal.

Elon Musk, who often champions himself as a free speech absolutist, acquired Twitter and renamed it X, making significant changes to content moderation policies. He has stated that his takeover was motivated in part by opposition to what he considered unfair restrictions on conservative viewpoints.

Author’s Opinion

The conflict between X and the Indian government highlights the difficult balance between protecting free speech and respecting sovereign nations’ legal frameworks. While social media platforms must guard against censorship, they also operate within jurisdictions where governments enforce content rules. Musk’s push for absolute free speech clashes with realities on the ground, and finding a workable middle ground is essential for both user trust and regulatory compliance.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

La Pure Naturals Unveils Revolutionary Skincare Solution: Grass-Fed Beef Tallow Face Cream Redefines Natural Beauty
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Nashville Adventures Launches New Haunted Ghost Tour: A Spine-Chilling Walk Through Music City’s Forgotten Past
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
High Performers Coaching Announces New Executive Coaching Services to Manage Burnout and Enhance Emotional Intelligence
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801