Nashville Adventures Launches New Haunted Ghost Tour: A Spine-Chilling Walk Through Music City’s Forgotten Past

Nashville Adventures, a veteran-owned and award-winning tour company known for immersive and entertaining historical tours, has announced the launch of its newest experience: the Nashville Haunted Ghost Tour. This after-dark walking tour blends authentic local lore, chilling true crime, and spine-tingling Southern gothic storytelling into a one-of-a-kind experience through the shadowy side of Music City.

This ghost tour invites thrill-seekers, history buffs, and curious guests to discover a version of Nashville that most tourists—and locals—never encounter.

Ghosts, Legends, and the Unearthly Side of Nashville

From haunted honky-tonks to Civil War hospitals, the Nashville Haunted Ghost Tour guides visitors through some of the city’s most storied and mysterious locations. As participants walk the historic streets of downtown, expert guides recount tales of murder, mischief, and mayhem—stories of restless spirits, unsolved crimes, and lingering echoes from Nashville’s darker chapters.

“We’re not just telling ghost stories,” said Paul Whitten, founder of Nashville Adventures and a local historian. “We’re telling the stories that didn’t make it into the brochures. The stories the city tries to forget. And in some cases, the stories that still walk among us.”

More Than a Ghost Tour — It’s a Journey Into the Past

What sets this ghost tour apart is its dedication to accurate, well-researched history presented with humor, heart, and just enough horror to make participants think twice about walking alone at night.

Highlights include:

The legend of the haunted Ryman Auditorium and its spectral encore

Downtown’s eerie network of underground tunnels—and the secrets they hide

A visit to Printer’s Alley, where spirits may be more than just the drinkable kind

True tales of Nashville’s notorious villains, victims, and vengeful ghosts

The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and is family-friendly, wheelchair accessible, and designed to make skin crawl—in the best possible way.

A Growing Interest in the Paranormal

The rise of ghost tourism across the U.S. has fueled a renewed interest in local lore—and Nashville is no exception. According to Nashville Adventures, demand for experiential, story-driven walking tours has increased in recent years, especially those that offer something beyond the usual tourist checklist.

Guests have responded enthusiastically to the Haunted Ghost Tour’s blend of theatrical storytelling and documented history. From skeptical locals to true crime junkies, audiences are finding a surprising connection to the past through tales of the unexplainable.

Rather than rely on cheap thrills or fabricated legends, the tour aims to highlight how truth can be stranger—and spookier—than fiction.

A Local Business with a Mission

Nashville Adventures has become known not just for its quality tours, but for its commitment to community values. As a veteran-owned small business, it donates 1% of all revenue to veteran-related nonprofits and works with local partners to preserve and promote Nashville’s unique heritage.

“Our Ghost Tour is more than entertainment—it’s community,” said Whitten. “Every tour supports local business, local legends, and local legacy. People aren’t just walking the streets; they’re keeping history alive.”

About Nashville Adventures

Founded by a combat veteran turned Peace Corps volunteer and Nashville historian, Nashville Adventures offers walking tours that dig deeper. With five-star ratings, passionate guides, and media features in USA Today, The Tennessean, Channel 5 News, and others, the company continues to redefine what a Nashville tour should be: fun, authentic, and unforgettable.

Other tour offerings include:

The Historic Grounds Coffee Tour (in partnership with Whisk Crepes Café)

(in partnership with Whisk Crepes Café) Civil War in Nashville: Occupation & Resistance

Corporate & Leadership Tours

All tours are rooted in Nashville’s rich and wild past, told with grit, humor, and Southern charm.