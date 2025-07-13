ClearPath Consulting Group Announces Expansion of Services for Group Home Providers

Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions Tailored for Providers

ClearPath Consulting Group brings together a team of experienced professionals who have successfully managed a variety of healthcare programs, including group homes, therapeutic recreation services, day schools, and assisted living facilities. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges healthcare organizations face, ClearPath has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Founded by Taliah Muhammad, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, from licensure and site selection to ongoing operational support. ClearPath is committed to providing solutions that streamline healthcare management and help clients achieve success in their respective fields.

Commitment to Client Success and Service

What sets ClearPath apart from other consulting firms is its unwavering dedication to customer service. The team responds to client requests within one hour or less during business hours, ensuring that every query is addressed promptly and efficiently. Additionally, the company offers a secure, cloud-based client portal, which allows clients to access their important documents anytime, anywhere.

“We understand that time is of the essence in healthcare management. That’s why we prioritize a quick response time and ensure that our clients have everything they need at their fingertips,” said Taliah Muhammad, Lead Consultant and Managing Partner. “We are here to provide the support and expertise that will help healthcare organizations grow and thrive.”

ClearPath’s 30-day turnaround schedule for most projects ensures that clients’ needs are met in a timely manner, while the company’s customized services help clients stand out in a competitive market.

Serving Healthcare Providers Across the U.S.

While ClearPath Consulting Group primarily serves healthcare providers in Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland, the company has expanded its reach to offer services to organizations nationwide. Its consultants work with a diverse range of clients, including those in group homes, in-home support, and day programs, helping each organization navigate the complexities of healthcare management.



“We educate our client providers along the way to ensure they are equipped to provide quality care,” said Taliah Muhammad, Lead Consultant. “Our team’s experience and expertise allow us to provide tailored solutions that support the long-term success of our clients, no matter where they are located.”

Recognizing Leadership in the Industry

ClearPath Consulting Group’s impact on the healthcare consulting industry is undeniable. Senior Consultant Zakiyyah Muhammad was recognized as the first African American woman in Virginia to own and operate an Alternative Day School for youth, a significant milestone in the early 2000s. This achievement laid the foundation for the company’s success in providing healthcare solutions today.

“Being pioneers in the field of healthcare consulting has always been our goal,” said Muhammad. “We remain committed to offering our clients the guidance and expertise they need to succeed.”

About ClearPath Consulting Group

ClearPath Consulting Group is a healthcare consulting firm with over 30 years of experience. Specializing in services such as site selection, licensure support, marketing, and ongoing operational assistance, ClearPath helps healthcare organizations thrive. Led by Taliah Muhammad, the company has built a reputation for delivering customized solutions to group home providers, assisted living facilities, and other healthcare organizations across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the entire U.S.

Taliah Muhammad

Lead Consultant and Managing Partner, ClearPath Consulting Group

Phone: +1 404-480-2412

Email: hello@clearpathconsultinggroup.com

Website: ClearPath Consulting Group