Perplexity Launches AI-Powered Web Browser for Select Subscribers

Perplexity AI introduced Comet on Wednesday, a new artificial intelligence-powered web browser designed to compete in the consumer internet space against major players like Google and Microsoft.

Features and Access

Comet enables users to interact with enterprise applications such as Slack and ask complex questions using both voice and text, as demonstrated in a recent Perplexity video.

Currently, the browser is available exclusively to Perplexity Max subscribers, with invite-only access set to expand to a waitlist over the summer. The Perplexity Max subscription costs $200 per month.

Perplexity described Comet’s purpose as allowing the internet “to amplify our intelligence,” according to a company blog post.

Company Background and Growth

Perplexity is widely known for its AI-powered search engine that provides concise answers to user questions along with links to original web sources. After facing criticism for allegedly plagiarizing content from media outlets, Perplexity launched a revenue-sharing model with publishers last year.

In May, the startup was reported to be in late-stage discussions to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation. Additionally, Meta approached Perplexity earlier in the year about a potential acquisition, though no deal was finalized.

Perplexity promises to continue rolling out new features and improvements for Comet based on user feedback. The company remains committed to developing “accurate and trustworthy AI that fuels human curiosity.”

What The Author Thinks AI-powered browsers like Comet represent an exciting shift in how we navigate the internet. By integrating AI that can interact naturally with applications and provide complex answers, these browsers could transform online productivity and research. However, with a high subscription cost and invite-only access, it remains to be seen how quickly mass adoption will follow and whether this model can compete effectively against free alternatives from tech giants.

