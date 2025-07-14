Robert D. Dean Announces Release of First Children’s Book Who Colored the Leaves

A New Author with a Unique Vision

Robert D. Dean, a well-established author known for his Civil War novel Echoes of Andersonville and his witty collection Faith & Funnies, is pleased to announce the release of his debut children’s book Who Colored the Leaves? The book has garnered attention for its dual appeal, offering a delightful bedtime story for children with subtle humor that adults will also enjoy. Dean’s approach to writing children’s literature brings an added layer of sophistication to a genre that traditionally caters only to younger readers.

The inspiration for Who Colored the Leaves? came to Dean during a sleepless autumn night when the rustling of the leaves outside triggered the question: “Why do leaves change color in the Fall?” This simple curiosity quickly transformed into a charming narrative that would engage both children and adults. The book offers a fun, engaging way to introduce kids to the changing seasons, while also making the experience enjoyable for the adults reading it aloud.

A Story Crafted in Just Two Hours

One of the most remarkable aspects of Who Colored the Leaves? is the speed at which it was written. Dean shared that the entire story came together in just two hours. He explains, “It was a quiet, restless night, and I just couldn’t sleep. As I listened to the leaves rustling, I thought, ‘Why do they change colors?’ From there, everything just flowed. It was almost as if the story was waiting for me to write it.” Despite its rapid creation, the book has already made a significant impact.

Within a short period, Who Colored the Leaves? has gained recognition, including a Winner award at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards and a First Place award in the Children’s Bedtime & Dreams category at the 2025 BookFest Awards. These accolades speak to the quality of the work and the emotional resonance it has with readers, highlighting Dean’s ability to craft a story that appeals to both children and adults alike.

A Book with Dual Appeal

What truly sets Who Colored the Leaves? apart is its ability to entertain not only young readers but also the adults who share the story with them. While the children will enjoy the narrative’s simplicity and the colorful illustrations, adults will appreciate the lighthearted, yet clever, humor embedded in the story. Dean wanted to create a book that offered something for everyone, ensuring that parents, grandparents, and caregivers would find enjoyment in the reading experience as much as the children.

In crafting the story, Dean added humor that would resonate with the adult reader—without detracting from the story’s primary goal of entertaining and educating young children. By doing so, Who Colored the Leaves? becomes more than just another bedtime book. It becomes a shared experience, where families can laugh together and enjoy the rhythm of the changing seasons, all while learning about nature.

Perfect for Parents and Grandparents

Who Colored the Leaves? has been praised for its suitability as a gift for parents and grandparents to share with children. The story’s charm lies in its whimsical exploration of autumn and its unique way of answering the simple question about the color change in leaves. However, it’s the additional layer of adult humor that has resonated with caregivers, making it a fun and rewarding experience for the entire family.

In addition to the humor, the book also carries an educational component. Young readers are introduced to the wonders of nature, specifically the changing of leaves in the fall. This approach encourages children to appreciate the beauty of the natural world, while subtly introducing them to science and the cycles of nature. It’s a wonderful way to spark curiosity and foster a sense of wonder about the environment.

The Book’s Early Success

Who Colored the Leaves? has already made a mark in the literary world, winning awards and receiving positive feedback. Its unique blend of humor, education, and charm has made it a standout in the children’s book market. Early reviews have praised the book for its ability to entertain both children and adults, which sets it apart from many other titles that primarily target one audience.

Dean’s success with Who Colored the Leaves? serves as a testament to his talent for writing stories that resonate across age groups. His background as a seasoned author has equipped him with the tools to create a work that is both enjoyable and meaningful. The book has already gained attention from teachers and librarians who appreciate its educational value and its ability to connect with young readers on a deeper level.

About Robert D. Dean:

Robert D. Dean is an established author with a diverse range of works. His previous books, Echoes of Andersonville, a historical novel set during the Civil War, and Faith & Funnies: Wit and Wisdom From the Porch Swing, a collection of humorous reflections, demonstrate his ability to craft engaging stories. Who Colored the Leaves? marks his debut in the children’s literature genre, showcasing his talent for blending education with humor. Dean’s writing resonates with readers of all ages, making his works accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

