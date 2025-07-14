New Way Psychiatry Announces BeaNax as the Best Mental Health Supplement in California of 2025

New Way Psychiatry Celebrates BeaNax’s Prestigious Award for Best Mental Health Supplement in California of 2025

New Way Psychiatry LLC is proud to announce that BeaNax, a natural supplement developed by Dr. Beata Reshetar, has been named Best Mental Health Supplement in California of 2025. This recognition highlights Dr. Reshetar’s commitment to improving mental health through holistic, integrative practices.

“I’m truly honored that BeaNax has been recognized for its role in helping individuals manage stress, anxiety, and insomnia,” said Dr. Beata Reshetar. “This acknowledgment validates the hard work and passion behind the supplement, and it’s rewarding to see it make a difference in people’s lives.” “ BeaNax is a natural, non-addictive supplement for your mental health and is proudly Made in the USA, in a FDA Registered facility.”

BeaNax, made in an FDA-registered facility and gluten-free, and proudly made in the United States, has become a vital resource for individuals seeking a natural solution for mental health support. With this award, BeaNax stands as a testament to Dr. Reshetar’s dedication to providing alternatives to traditional treatments, focusing on the overall well-being of her patients.

Integrative Psychiatry: Offering a Holistic Approach to Mental Health

At New Way Psychiatry, the focus is on a comprehensive, integrative approach to mental health care. Dr. Reshetar’s practice combines traditional psychiatric evaluation and medication management with a variety of complementary therapies such as nutritional education, psychotherapy, and lab testing. By addressing the mental, emotional, and physical aspects of a patient’s well-being, Dr. Reshetar creates individualized treatment plans that support long-term health and mental health well-being.

New Way Psychiatry’s unique offerings include integrative approach and comprehensive lab testing to evaluate hormone levels, thyroid function, and nutritional deficiencies. This thorough assessment allows Dr. Reshetar to develop a more personalized treatment plan that goes beyond traditional care, ensuring patients receive the most effective and well-rounded support.

Telehealth Services: Convenient Access to Quality Care

New Way Psychiatry embraces the benefits of telehealth to provide high-quality mental health care from the comfort of your own home. By offering consultations by telehealth, Dr. Reshetar allows patients to access psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and therapy sessions conveniently, with same-day appointments available seven days a week for all residents of NJ.

Dr. Reshetar works with patients of all ages, helping children, adolescents, and adults manage conditions such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and more. The ease and accessibility of telehealth mean that patients can receive professional care without the need for in-person visits, making it easier for individuals to maintain their mental health despite busy schedules or geographical challenges.

BeaNax: A Natural Supplement for Stress Relief and Mental Health

In addition to her psychiatric services, Dr. Reshetar developed BeaNax, a natural supplement that supports mental well-being by alleviating stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

“I created BeaNax because I wanted to offer a safe, natural alternative to medications for individuals struggling with anxiety and sleep problems,” Dr. Reshetar said. “The recognition of BeaNax as the Best Mental Health Supplement in California 2025 is a wonderful validation of the impact it’s having on people’s lives.”

BeaNax is now available to non-profit organizations across the United States through a donation program aimed at supporting those who may not otherwise have access to such resources. Dr. Reshetar encourages organizations to reach out if they are interested in receiving the donation of BeaNax supplements for their patients in need.

Dr. Beata Reshetar: Leading the Charge in Integrative Mental Health

Dr. Beata Reshetar is a Double Board Certified Family and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP). Her expertise spans both traditional and integrative approaches to mental health care, allowing her to treat a wide range of conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and more.

Dr. Reshetar earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the prestigious University of Massachusetts Boston (UMASS Boston) and her Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner degree from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. Further, Dr. Reshetar earned a Doctorate Degree in Nursing (DNP) from American Sentinel University. Additionally, she holds certifications in Geriatrics and Stress Management from Harvard University, further enhancing her ability to provide high-quality, patient-centered care.

Her dedication to helping individuals, particularly children with aggression, irritability, and poor performance, has set her apart in the field of psychiatric care. Dr. Reshetar’s holistic approach empowers her patients to not only manage their mental health challenges but also improve their overall quality of life.

How to Make an Appointment with Dr. Beata Reshetar

For those seeking psychiatric care , residents of NJ can make an appointment with Dr. Beata Reshetar at Beata Reshetar, NP – New Jersey.

Whether you’re dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, or any other mental health concerns, Dr. Reshetar is here to help guide you on your path to well-being.

About New Way Psychiatry:

New Way Psychiatry is led by Dr. Beata Reshetar, a Double Board Certified Family and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner who specializes in integrative mental health care. The practice provides psychiatric evaluations and treatment through telehealth, offering a unique combination of medication management, nutritional education, psychotherapy, and lab as well as generic testing to support overall mental health. New Way Psychiatry is based in New Jersey and serves individuals of all ages in New Jersey. Dr. Reshetar’s compassionate, personalized approach helps patients manage conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, fostering a better quality of life.

