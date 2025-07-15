From Survival to Skylines: Entrepreneur Richard Du’s Memoir All of a Sudden Showcases the Vision Behind SANTOS Holdings—And Invites Builders, Leaders, and Believers to Join the Mission

With a bold $135 million development underway in NYC’s Chinatown and a five-year goal of building a $5 billion real estate portfolio, SANTOS Holdings is quickly emerging as one of the most mission-driven development firms in America. At the center of that momentum is Richard Du—Founder, Chairman, and author of the newly launched memoir, All of a Sudden: The Life of an Entrepreneur.

More than a book launch, All of a Sudden is the beginning of a call to action: an invitation for top-tier talent, visionary partners, and values-driven investors to be part of something meaningful. Through raw storytelling and grounded leadership insight, Du shares how he rose from barefoot beginnings in postwar Vietnam to building companies in New York, including Dumann Realty and now SANTOS Holdings.

“This isn’t just about a book—it’s about a blueprint,” Du says. “All of a Sudden is a mindset. We move with faith, act with grit, and build with people who believe in legacy over ego.”

Published by SANTOS Holdings Books, the memoir reflects the culture at the heart of the company—integrity, strategic learning, and a belief in partnerships that outlast market cycles. Co-founded in 2024 with U.S. Navy veteran Henry Russell, SANTOS is designed as a learning organization where personal growth is seen as essential to business excellence.

With a focus on urban revitalization, inclusive leadership, and large-scale community impact, SANTOS Holdings is actively seeking professionals and partners aligned with its long-term mission: to build not just real estate—but lasting value.

About Richard Du

Richard Du is a real estate entrepreneur and storyteller who has closed over $10 billion in transactions. He has founded three real estate ventures—Dumann Realty, Agorafy, and now SANTOS Holdings—known for their entrepreneurial culture, training systems, and bold vision.

About SANTOS Holdings

Founded in 2024, SANTOS Holdings is a purpose-driven real estate investment and development firm focused on large-scale growth, equity, and legacy. With a national pipeline and deep roots in New York City, SANTOS aims to grow a $5B portfolio while developing the next generation of real estate leaders. Learn more at https://santos.holdings

Book Availability

All of a Sudden: The Life of an Entrepreneur is available now on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/All-Sudden-Entrepreneur-Richard-Du/dp/1327004542