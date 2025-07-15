DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

France Investigates X for Foreign Interference Amid MP Criticism of Grok

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 15, 2025

France Investigates X for Foreign Interference Amid MP Criticism of Grok

France’s national gendarmerie will lead a criminal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, over allegations of algorithm manipulation aimed at foreign interference, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced.

Scope of Investigation

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the probe targets both X as a corporate entity and unspecified individuals. The inquiry focuses on two potential offenses: “alteration of the operation” and “fraudulent extraction of data” from an automated data processing system “by an organized group.”

The investigation was initiated after verifications, input from French researchers, and evidence from various public institutions.

The prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary inquiry in February, triggered by two reports from the cybercrime section. These complaints were filed by a senior cybersecurity official from a French public institution and Éric Bothorel, a member of parliament.

Bothorel praised the investigation, highlighting concerns that X’s latest AI update “seems to be tipping over to the dark side,” with “questionable, even nauseating, content” becoming dominant.

Antisemitic Content and Wider Concerns

On July 9, X took down its AI chatbot’s automated account after it posted antisemitic messages—a recurring problem. The European Commission is reportedly in dialogue with X over this issue.

Bothorel suspects that the platform’s information bias aligns with Musk’s political views and believes algorithmic manipulation is involved. He expressed his concerns as both a legislator and a citizen, emphasizing the need to protect democratic discourse from distortion by foreign or corporate interests.

He commended the prosecutor’s office and called for stronger cybercrime resources amid increasing cyber threats.

Beccuau is known for her work on hacking forum BreachForums prosecutions and the ongoing investigation of Telegram and CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested but later permitted to leave France as the probe continues.

What The Author Thinks

In an era where social media shapes political realities and public opinion, algorithmic transparency and accountability are essential. Without stringent oversight, platforms risk becoming tools for manipulation that undermine democratic processes. The French investigation into X should serve as a wake-up call for governments worldwide to impose stronger regulations on AI and social media algorithms.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Ford Recalls 200,000 Vehicles Due to Backup Camera Display Fault
Jul 15, 2025 Hilary Ong
Samsung Explores New Wearable Designs Including Earrings and Necklaces
Jul 15, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Bond Market Analyst and Mortgage Broker Predicts Lower Mortgage Rates Ahead
Jul 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801