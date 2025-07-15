France’s national gendarmerie will lead a criminal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, over allegations of algorithm manipulation aimed at foreign interference, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced.

Scope of Investigation

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the probe targets both X as a corporate entity and unspecified individuals. The inquiry focuses on two potential offenses: “alteration of the operation” and “fraudulent extraction of data” from an automated data processing system “by an organized group.”

The investigation was initiated after verifications, input from French researchers, and evidence from various public institutions.

The prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary inquiry in February, triggered by two reports from the cybercrime section. These complaints were filed by a senior cybersecurity official from a French public institution and Éric Bothorel, a member of parliament.

Bothorel praised the investigation, highlighting concerns that X’s latest AI update “seems to be tipping over to the dark side,” with “questionable, even nauseating, content” becoming dominant.

Antisemitic Content and Wider Concerns

On July 9, X took down its AI chatbot’s automated account after it posted antisemitic messages—a recurring problem. The European Commission is reportedly in dialogue with X over this issue.

Bothorel suspects that the platform’s information bias aligns with Musk’s political views and believes algorithmic manipulation is involved. He expressed his concerns as both a legislator and a citizen, emphasizing the need to protect democratic discourse from distortion by foreign or corporate interests.

He commended the prosecutor’s office and called for stronger cybercrime resources amid increasing cyber threats.

Beccuau is known for her work on hacking forum BreachForums prosecutions and the ongoing investigation of Telegram and CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested but later permitted to leave France as the probe continues.

What The Author Thinks In an era where social media shapes political realities and public opinion, algorithmic transparency and accountability are essential. Without stringent oversight, platforms risk becoming tools for manipulation that undermine democratic processes. The French investigation into X should serve as a wake-up call for governments worldwide to impose stronger regulations on AI and social media algorithms.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.