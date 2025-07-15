Ford Recalls 200,000 Vehicles Due to Backup Camera Display Fault

Ford is recalling certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport models due to a software fault in the SYNC 3 infotainment system that can cause backup camera failures. This issue limits the driver’s rear view and increases crash risk, especially if the camera image freezes after shifting out of reverse, potentially causing distraction.

The recall report explains that a SYNC 3 software bug disrupts the system’s ability to preserve settings across ignition cycles and interferes with software log file compression. This causes the SYNC Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM) to run out of memory, preventing new data from being written and resulting in backup camera display faults. Other symptoms include incorrect language settings and problems receiving software updates.

Investigation and Software Fix

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began investigating after multiple complaints about rearview camera issues from Bronco Sports produced between March and November 2023, coinciding with a problematic software release. Ford’s internal review found most affected vehicles were fixed by a prior SYNC 3 software update.

In December 2023, Ford introduced a software update that addressed these camera issues and rolled it out to customers starting August 2024. After replicating the problem internally, Ford authorized the recall on June 20, 2025, estimating nearly all recalled vehicles have the faulty software.

Ford has received over 1,300 warranty claims related to this issue. Customers will be advised to visit Ford or Lincoln dealers for a SYNC 3 software update to fix the problem.

This recall is part of a broader trend: Ford has issued 88 recalls this year alone, affecting more than 4.4 million vehicles — the most among automakers. Earlier recalls in May 2025 addressed similar backup camera problems across various models, including the Bronco, Ranger, Expedition, and F-Series, as well as Super Duty pickups due to hardware connector faults.

Author’s Opinion As cars become more reliant on integrated software for essential safety features, glitches like Ford’s backup camera issue expose the challenges automakers face in ensuring reliability. Rigorous software testing and swift updates are no longer optional — they are critical to protecting drivers and maintaining trust in modern vehicles.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.