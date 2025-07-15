DMR News

Samsung Explores New Wearable Designs Including Earrings and Necklaces

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 15, 2025

After launching its first fitness-focused smart ring last year, Samsung is preparing to diversify its wearable lineup beyond smartwatches. The company is exploring new form factors such as glasses, earrings, and necklaces, aiming to create devices that allow users to communicate and interact without relying on their phones.

Vision for Seamless Wearable Technology

Won-joon Choi, COO of Samsung’s mobile experience division, told CNN that Samsung believes wearables should be truly wearable — devices you don’t have to carry but simply wear. He said, “It could be something that you wear, glasses, earrings, watches, rings, and sometime a necklace.”

Earlier this year, Samsung announced a collaboration with Google to develop smart glasses. Additionally, reports from the Korea Economic Daily in May revealed that Samsung is working on an advanced microdisplay for augmented reality (AR) glasses, signaling serious investment in next-generation wearable technology.

Author’s Opinion

Samsung’s push into diverse wearable formats demonstrates an understanding that convenience and seamless integration are key to the future of personal technology. As phones become less central, wearables that blend effortlessly into daily life will become essential. However, delivering compelling use cases and stylish designs will be critical for consumer adoption beyond traditional smartwatches.

