Bond Market Analyst and Mortgage Broker Predicts Lower Mortgage Rates Ahead

In a market where many homebuyers and real estate investors focus primarily on current mortgage rates, Hovig Khatchadourian, a mortgage broker with over 20 years of experience, highlights an often overlooked indicator: the bond market. As a seasoned expert with a background in bond market analysis, Khatchadourian emphasizes the importance of understanding broader economic forces to make well-informed decisions.

The Bond Market’s Impact on Mortgage Rates

The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note is one of the most significant indicators influencing mortgage rates. While the general public often pays attention to the prevailing mortgage rates, seasoned investors and experts monitor bond market activity for a deeper understanding of interest rate trends. There is a well-established inverse relationship between the price of the 10-Year Treasury Note and mortgage rates. As Treasury prices go up, their yields decline – leading to a likely drop in mortgage rates, since these rates typically track Treasury yields.

Khatchadourian explains that recent market trends reveal the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note reached a low in the fourth quarter of 2023, signaling an end to the multi-year downtrend that began following the 2020 market highs. Since then, the price of the 10-Year Note has begun to stabilize and increase, suggesting that mortgage rates may start to fall in the months and years ahead.

The Slow-Moving Nature of Mortgage Rates

While mortgage rates can fluctuate, they do not move rapidly. Significant shifts, such as when rates rise to 7% or higher, often take years before they return to more favorable levels, such as 5% or 4%. However, based on Khatchadourian’s analysis of current bond market trends, he believes that the early signs of a downward shift are already underway. Homebuyers and investors should be prepared for these changes and make decisions accordingly.

Seizing the Opportunity for Lower Rates

This trend provides an important opportunity for homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance, and real estate investors. Now is the time to position oneself for potential rate decreases, whether pursuing a home purchase, refinancing an existing loan, or investing in property.

Khatchadourian points out the financial advantages of timing the market correctly. For example, on a $750,000 loan over 30 years, locking in a 6.00% rate instead of 6.50% could save over $78,000 in interest over the life of the loan. Additionally, borrowers could reduce their monthly payments by more than $240. These savings underscore the importance of understanding current market trends and acting strategically.

Expert Guidance for Informed Decisions

Khatchadourian stresses the value of expert guidance tailored to individual financial goals. As both a bond market analyst and mortgage broker, he offers personalized advice for homebuyers, refinancers, and real estate investors. By leveraging the latest trends in the bond market, clients can make informed, strategic decisions to maximize their financial advantage.

