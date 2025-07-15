The Netty Awards Announce 2025 ‘Winners to Watch’ List

The Netty Awards, one of the most trusted award programs recognizing excellence in the digital age, is proud to unveil the latest 2025 edition of its Winners to Watch list. This curated selection highlights standout companies that have not only won Netty Awards but have also demonstrated remarkable innovation, impact, and leadership in their respective industries. From tech and HR to entertainment, education, and web design, these winners represent the cutting edge of digital achievement, setting new benchmarks and shaping the future of their fields. In alphabetical order, we’re excited to spotlight the following companies and their award-winning work.



Frankel

Frankel, a strategic communications firm based in Gainesville, Florida, has earned dual honors at the Netty Awards for their groundbreaking work in the education sector, taking home wins for Best Education & Online Learning Environment and Best Motion Graphic Design. Their redesign of the University of Georgia’s website reimagines traditional academic web design with an immersive left-hand navigation system and signature scrolling effect, resulting in a 78% interaction rate and over 30,000 clicks—proof that thoughtful UX can drive real results. Meanwhile, their electrifying motion graphic spot for Kennesaw State University’s entry into Conference USA shattered conventions with custom animations, bold visuals, and an original soundtrack. The piece, celebrated on ESPN and praised by KSU leadership, elevated the university’s national visibility overnight. These wins underscore Frankel’s ability to challenge norms and redefine what’s possible in higher education marketing—delivering work that’s as strategic as it is standout.

Kari Whitman Interiors

Kari Whitman Interiors, an interior design firm specializing in eco-luxury based in Los Angeles, California, has been awarded Best Architecture & Interior Design Web Design at the Netty Awards for their standout project, Sustainable High-End Design on Doheny Drive. Known for marrying high-end aesthetics with environmentally and animal-friendly practices, Kari Whitman Interiors sets a new benchmark for sustainability in luxury design. The award-winning project features custom furnishings and finishes carefully selected for their ethical sourcing and low environmental impact, demonstrating that opulence and eco-consciousness can coexist seamlessly. With a client roster that includes Jessica Alba and Antonio Banderas, Kari Whitman’s work is both admired and trusted in the design community. Her commitment extends beyond the visual, influencing every layer of the creative process—from material selection to manufacturing. The website, which showcases this ethos, mirrors her firm’s values of craftsmanship, innovation, and purpose. As a recognized leader in sustainable design, Kari Whitman continues to inspire a shift in industry standards, proving that beautiful spaces can be both luxurious and responsibly made. This win solidifies her role as a pioneer in the eco-luxury movement, highlighting the powerful intersection of ethics and elegance in modern design.

Lullabot

Lullabot, a digital strategy and open-source technology firm based in Providence, RI, has been awarded Tech Company of the Year (Gold) at the Netty Awards, recognizing its leadership in building scalable, user-centered digital ecosystems. A trailblazer in the Drupal community, Lullabot’s work powers complex platforms for organizations like Harvard, IBM, and NBC Universal—streamlining editorial workflows, improving accessibility, and unifying design systems across hundreds of sites. Their standout project for the State of Iowa saved taxpayers $217 million in just 18 months by consolidating dozens of government websites into a single, efficient platform. From government to higher ed, Lullabot’s impact spans industries, delivering accessible, future-proof solutions with a human-centered approach. Their culture of transparency, employee ownership, and strategic foresight sets them apart, not just as coders but as digital architects advancing the open-source movement. With this win, Lullabot reaffirms its place as a force for good in tech, where innovation is measured not just in code, but in meaningful, lasting outcomes.

MediaOne

MediaOne, a leading digital agency based in Singapore, has been honored with two major wins at the Netty Awards: Best Integrated Marketing Campaign (Enterprise) and Best Integrated SEO and PPC Strategy for their groundbreaking work with Canon. Tasked with elevating Canon’s Smart Tech e-Shop beyond its legacy image, MediaOne delivered a strategic, data-driven campaign that fused brand storytelling with high-performance marketing. Powered by their proprietary Digimetrics.ai tool, the team aligned SEO and PPC efforts to drive a staggering 920% increase in clicks and a 573% boost in CTR—all without increasing spend. The campaign also led to a 104% lift in organic traffic and a surge in LinkedIn engagement, helping Canon redefine its position in the B2B tech space. With vertical-specific creative, real-time optimization, and a focus on meaningful user journeys, MediaOne’s work has set a new standard for enterprise marketing in Southeast Asia, proving that big results don’t require big teams, just smart strategy and flawless execution.

Sharp Creative

Sharp Creative, a boutique branding agency based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has earned two prestigious honors at the Netty Awards: Best Brand Identity Agency (Gold) and Best Healthcare & Medical Logo. This latest achievement adds to a growing list of accolades, as Sharp Creative also earned multiple Netty Awards in the Design category in 2023, cementing its position as a consistent leader in the branding space. Known for its strategy-first approach, Sharp Creative empowers businesses to discover their unique voice and create cohesive brand ecosystems that drive growth and engagement. At the core of their methodology is the Spark Brand Workshop℠, a collaborative framework that combines narrative development with design to create brands that stand out and make an impact. Their portfolio includes results like a 217% increase in reach for financial services and a doubling of revenue for home service clients. With a reputation for adaptive, ethical branding and a virtual agency model designed for flexibility, Sharp Creative continues to redefine brand design, ensuring its clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

WAYPOINT

WAYPOINT, a creative agency specializing in gaming and entertainment branding based in Los Angeles, California, has earned the Netty Award for Best Entertainment & Media Designer for their standout work on “Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Tunnel Vision.” Reimagining one of gaming’s most iconic characters, WAYPOINT delivered a launch campaign that seamlessly fused nostalgia with modern energy, anchored by a maze-inspired logo and a high-octane trailer that captured the thrill of multiplayer competition. Every element, from typography to soundtrack, worked in sync to amplify anticipation and reinvigorate the Pac-Man brand for a new generation. The campaign not only captured hearts but also catalyzed fan excitement across longtime loyalists and newcomers alike, proving that legacy titles can be reborn with bold creative vision. With this win, WAYPOINT cements its reputation as a powerhouse in entertainment branding, redefining what a game launch can look and feel like in today’s digital-first world.