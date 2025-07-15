Koloda Consulting Launches Innovative Virtual CIO Service to Bridge Technology Leadership Gap for Mid-Market Companies

Koloda Consulting Revolutionizes Access to C-Level Technology Leadership

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, many mid-market companies face the challenge of managing technological advancements while ensuring cost-effectiveness. The demand for experienced technology leadership is high, but hiring a full-time Chief Information Officer (CIO) often proves too expensive for smaller organizations. To address this issue, Koloda Consulting has launched its Virtual CIO (vCIO) service, offering C-suite-level technology leadership to businesses that cannot justify the overhead of a full-time executive.

Founded by seasoned technology executive Evgeny Koloda, Koloda Consulting helps organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation. By providing a flexible and scalable approach, the company fills a critical gap in the market, offering the expertise of a CIO without the financial burden. Evgeny, with over 25 years of experience, is now making his expertise more accessible to businesses that need top-tier technology guidance but are constrained by budget.

Providing Affordable Solutions with a Virtual CIO Model

The key to Koloda Consulting’s vCIO service lies in its ability to provide affordable, executive-level strategic guidance without requiring a full-time commitment. This model allows businesses, particularly those in the mid-market, to gain access to the same high-level expertise that Fortune 500 companies rely on.

“We understand that many companies, especially in the mid-market, need strong technology leadership but simply can’t afford to bring in a full-time CIO,” said Evgeny Koloda, Founder and vCIO of Koloda Consulting. “Our Virtual CIO service gives them the strategic direction and technology oversight they need to stay competitive without the associated costs.”

By offering flexible engagement models, Koloda Consulting allows companies to scale their technology leadership as needed. This tailored approach helps clients make informed decisions about their IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and long-term technology strategy.

Bridging Cross-Industry Expertise to Deliver Unique Solutions

What sets Koloda Consulting apart from traditional IT services is its wide-ranging industry experience. While most technology leaders specialize in one vertical, Evgeny Koloda’s career spans multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, agriculture, mining, and more. This diverse background allows Koloda Consulting to bring fresh, innovative ideas from one sector to solve challenges in another.

“For example, solutions in financial services automation have helped streamline processes in healthcare, and strategies from the agriculture sector have been applied to improve operational efficiency in the mining industry,” said Koloda. “This cross-pollination of knowledge enables us to deliver creative solutions that truly drive business growth and operational improvements.”

By leveraging this cross-sector expertise, Koloda Consulting provides its clients with tailored solutions that may not be available through industry-specific consultants. The company’s approach ensures that businesses receive the most effective and efficient strategies for their unique needs.

Healthcare AI Solutions: Making a Tangible Impact

One of the most significant areas where Koloda Consulting is making a difference is in the healthcare sector. Over the past five years, Evgeny Koloda has focused on developing and implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that streamline healthcare operations, reduce administrative burdens, and ultimately enhance patient care.

“We’ve seen how AI can drastically reduce clinical documentation time, freeing up healthcare professionals to spend more time with their patients,” Koloda explained. “Through our work in AI, we’re not just improving efficiency; we’re helping to improve healthcare outcomes by allowing doctors to focus on what they do best, providing care.”

Koloda Consulting’s AI implementations have already seen significant reductions in time spent on administrative tasks, allowing healthcare providers to dedicate more resources to improving patient care. These advancements are part of a broader initiative to fix systemic inefficiencies within the healthcare system through the power of technology.

Koloda Consulting Recognized as the Best Fractional Executive in Technology in North America of 2025

Koloda Consulting’s commitment to excellence has been further validated with a prestigious industry recognition. Evgeny Koloda, the Founder and vCIO, was recently honored as the “Best Fractional Executive in Technology in North America of 2025.” This award, presented by Evergreen Awards, highlights Koloda’s innovative contributions to the technology leadership space, particularly in bridging the “CIO Gap” for mid-market companies. The recognition underscores Koloda Consulting’s impact on the business community, showcasing the company’s role in providing enterprise-level technology leadership at an affordable cost.

The award can be viewed on the Evergreen Awards website at the following link: Koloda Consulting Best Fractional Executive in Technology in North America of 2025 .

The Future of Virtual CIO Services and AI Technology

As digital transformation continues to shape industries worldwide, Koloda Consulting remains at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including AI, to meet the needs of businesses. With a continued focus on healthcare, financial services, and other sectors, the company plans to expand its impact and provide even more businesses with the guidance they need to thrive in a technology-driven future.

Evgeny Koloda’s vision for the future is clear: technology should not only drive business efficiency but also enhance societal well-being. His commitment to using AI to address global challenges in healthcare showcases how Koloda Consulting’s services go beyond just business outcomes.

About Koloda Consulting

Koloda Consulting, founded by Evgeny Koloda, provides technology leadership to businesses through its Virtual CIO services. With over 25 years of experience, Koloda Consulting helps mid-market companies navigate digital transformations, AI integrations, and cybersecurity strategies. The company’s vCIO services offer cost-effective, flexible solutions that provide access to executive-level technology leadership without the overhead of a full-time position.

