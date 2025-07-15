DMR News

The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan Unveils Business Milestone with Super Lawyers Recognition

Jul 15, 2025

The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan has announced a major business milestone with its continued recognition by Super Lawyers for 2024-2025, showing the firm’s continued excellence and standing within the legal industry.

The selection represents a business achievement that underscores the firm’s commitment to serving clients in personal injury law, including sanitation worker injuries, motor vehicle accidents, and other complex injury cases across New York City. The Super Lawyers honor is reserved for a small percentage of attorneys who demonstrate high peer recognition and professional accomplishments, aligning with the firm’s steady advancement as a trusted legal resource for New Yorkers.

Dennis Ryan, founder of the practice, has consistently earned selection to Super Lawyers and was previously included in the Metro New York Rising Stars list each year since 2014. This continued recognition signals a milestone for the practice, which focuses on advocating for workers, including representing those injured on the job, and offering guidance on complex claims processes. The achievement reflects the firm’s work in sanitation worker injury claims, supporting those searching for a Sanitation Worker Injury Lawyer in New York.

The firm’s business progress comes as it maintains its focus on supporting local workers and injured individuals in pursuing fair compensation. Known for its experience in representing clients in personal injury matters, the firm has expanded its visibility in the industry while maintaining its client-centered approach.

The firm’s continued acknowledgment by Super Lawyers further positions it among Top Rated Personal Injury Lawyers in the region, reinforcing its role in the legal community while handling cases with diligence and respect.

The award, recognizing Dennis Ryan Injury Attorney in Kew Gardens, NY, arrives as the firm continues to manage a wide range of personal injury claims, including line-of-duty injuries and cases involving sanitation workers, consistent with the founder’s advocacy for worker safety.

Operating from its office in Kew Gardens, the firm has built a reputation for clear, consistent communication with clients while navigating the complexities of personal injury law. The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan has remained active in litigation, mediations, and arbitration, aiming to secure outcomes that reflect each client’s situation while maintaining procedural integrity within the court system.

The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan has also focused on representing workers facing challenging claims processes, offering guidance to help clients understand their options and protect their rights. The firm’s approach reflects its mission to provide clear, straightforward legal representation to injured individuals, including those seeking a Sanitation Worker Injury Lawyer in New York.

Clients seeking legal support from Dennis Ryan Injury Attorney in Kew Gardens, NY, can expect a team that prioritizes communication and respects the challenges faced by those navigating injury claims.

About The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan

The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan is a New York-based personal injury law firm focusing on representing clients in cases involving sanitation worker injuries, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and other personal injury matters.

