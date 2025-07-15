Meta Acquires Voice Technology Startup Play AI

Meta has acquired Play AI, a startup specializing in AI-generated human-sounding voices. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, and internal company communications reveal that the entire Play AI team will be joining Meta next week.

According to an internal memo, Play AI’s expertise in creating natural voices and an easy-to-use voice creation platform aligns closely with Meta’s projects across AI Characters, Meta AI, wearables, and audio content creation. This acquisition is seen as a strategic addition to Meta’s broader AI roadmap.

Meta’s Expanding AI Ambitions

Meta continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, demonstrated by its aggressive recruitment from OpenAI and its partnership with Scale AI. Notably, Scale AI’s CEO, Alexandr Wang, recently joined Meta to lead a new team focused on superintelligence development.

Financial terms of the Play AI acquisition were not disclosed. Previous reports indicated that Meta and Play AI were engaged in acquisition talks prior to this announcement.

Author’s Opinion Voice technology is a crucial frontier for making AI more relatable and intuitive. By acquiring Play AI, Meta is doubling down on creating AI that can communicate naturally, enhancing user experiences across social, virtual, and wearable platforms. However, with great power comes the responsibility to ensure these technologies are not misused to manipulate or deceive users.

Featured image credit: SmartBrief

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.