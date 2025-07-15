EU Warns It May Retaliate Against US Tariffs if Trade Deal Fails

The European Union has warned it may respond with countermeasures if a trade agreement with the United States is not reached by August 1. This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing trade tensions with President Donald Trump’s administration over proposed higher tariffs.

Ongoing Negotiations and EU’s Position

EU negotiators have been engaged in talks with the Trump administration for several weeks. On July 12, the European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the dispute through dialogue but made clear it would not hesitate to protect its interests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated, “We will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

Earlier in April, the EU had paused countermeasures on over $24 billion of U.S. goods after Trump agreed to delay tariff increases by 90 days to allow for negotiations. However, following Trump’s announcement of a 30% tariff on EU imports on July 12, the bloc hinted at retaliatory measures.

European Leaders Push for Stronger Response

French President Emmanuel Macron urged swift action, calling for “credible countermeasures” and emphasizing the need to intensify negotiations. He highlighted anti-coercion tools as part of the EU’s arsenal if no agreement is reached by the August deadline.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office urged calm, emphasizing the importance of avoiding a trade war. The Italian government appealed for all parties to focus on a fair deal that strengthens transatlantic relations instead of sparking further conflict.

In a letter to von der Leyen, President Trump warned that any EU retaliatory tariffs would be met with additional U.S. tariff increases beyond the 30% rate already announced. This warning was echoed in similar letters sent to roughly two dozen other world leaders.

What The Author Thinks The growing threat of escalating tariffs on both sides risks undermining decades of economic cooperation between the U.S. and the EU. While protecting national industries is important, resorting to tit-for-tat tariffs could backfire, hurting businesses and consumers on both sides. It’s essential that political leaders prioritize negotiation and compromise to prevent a damaging trade war that neither side can truly afford.

Featured image credit: NPR

