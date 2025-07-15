One of Elon Musk’s companies may soon be making a significant financial commitment to another. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing investors close to SpaceX, the aerospace firm has agreed to invest $2 billion in Musk’s AI startup, xAI. This investment is reportedly part of a larger $5 billion equity raise for xAI, coupled with an additional $5 billion in debt financing, announced by Morgan Stanley at the end of June.

Growing Ties Between SpaceX and xAI

This would mark SpaceX’s first investment in xAI and one of its largest stakes in an external company. The report also reveals that SpaceX is already utilizing xAI’s chatbot, Grok, to power customer service for its Starlink satellite internet service, with plans to deepen their partnership in the future.

Musk has a history of cross-support among his companies. Earlier this year, xAI merged with X (formerly Twitter), showcasing Musk’s approach to integrating his ventures. Despite xAI’s recent public apology after Grok posted antisemitic content — including self-references as “MechaHitler” — Tesla is reportedly planning to incorporate Grok into its vehicles.

Author’s Opinion Elon Musk’s strategy of leveraging synergies between his various companies can lead to powerful innovations and cost savings. However, relying too heavily on controversial technologies, like Grok with its problematic content history, risks alienating customers and partners. Balancing innovation with responsible AI development will be crucial for sustained success across Musk’s enterprises.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

