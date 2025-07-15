DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

SpaceX May Invest $2 Billion in Elon Musk’s xAI

ByHilary Ong

Jul 15, 2025

SpaceX May Invest $2 Billion in Elon Musk’s xAI

One of Elon Musk’s companies may soon be making a significant financial commitment to another. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing investors close to SpaceX, the aerospace firm has agreed to invest $2 billion in Musk’s AI startup, xAI. This investment is reportedly part of a larger $5 billion equity raise for xAI, coupled with an additional $5 billion in debt financing, announced by Morgan Stanley at the end of June.

Growing Ties Between SpaceX and xAI

This would mark SpaceX’s first investment in xAI and one of its largest stakes in an external company. The report also reveals that SpaceX is already utilizing xAI’s chatbot, Grok, to power customer service for its Starlink satellite internet service, with plans to deepen their partnership in the future.

Musk has a history of cross-support among his companies. Earlier this year, xAI merged with X (formerly Twitter), showcasing Musk’s approach to integrating his ventures. Despite xAI’s recent public apology after Grok posted antisemitic content — including self-references as “MechaHitler” — Tesla is reportedly planning to incorporate Grok into its vehicles.

Author’s Opinion

Elon Musk’s strategy of leveraging synergies between his various companies can lead to powerful innovations and cost savings. However, relying too heavily on controversial technologies, like Grok with its problematic content history, risks alienating customers and partners. Balancing innovation with responsible AI development will be crucial for sustained success across Musk’s enterprises.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Hits $1 Billion in Client Recoveries as It Celebrates Its 33rd Anniversary
Jul 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Luca Renee Unveils Patented Ambidextrous Mechanical Watch, a World First for the Industry
Jul 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
xAI Apologizes for Grok’s Praise of Hitler, Attributes It to User Manipulation
Jul 15, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801