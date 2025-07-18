WeTransfer Assures Users Files Aren’t Used for AI Training After Backlash

WeTransfer has confirmed it does not use files uploaded to its service to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, addressing concerns raised by customers after updates to its terms of service.

Updated Terms Spark Confusion

The original terms included language allowing the company to use uploaded content to “improve performance of machine learning models that enhance content moderation,” which some users interpreted as permission to share or sell files for AI training. This caused backlash, especially from creative professionals.

In response, WeTransfer updated its terms to state users grant a royalty-free license to use content solely “for operating, developing, and improving the Service” in line with their privacy policy. These changes will take effect on August 8 for existing users.

Industry-Wide Concerns About AI Data Use

Similar concerns have arisen at other file-sharing services like Dropbox, prompting clarifications about user data use. Data privacy experts warn that changes in terms can carry hidden risks, as companies seek to harness user data for AI development under broad or vague language.

Lawyer Mona Schroedel highlights the difficulty users face when essential services alter terms, often leaving them little choice but to accept conditions that may affect their privacy or data control.

Author’s Opinion The WeTransfer situation reflects a wider issue of mistrust in how tech companies handle user data amid the AI surge. Transparency and clear communication are crucial. Users deserve straightforward explanations to avoid feeling exploited. True trust comes from consistent respect for privacy, beyond just polished legal language.

Featured image credit: Arab News

